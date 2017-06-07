 Skip Nav
These Fitness Marshall Workouts Will Make You Sweat While You Salsa

Since launching his YouTube account in 2014, the self-proclaimed Fitness Marshall has served up countless cardio-driven dance workouts. For your viewing pleasure, we've rounded up some of his videos set to songs from both mainstream and rising Latinx artists, from Enrique Iglesias and Selena Gomez to Dawin Polanco and Dev. If you're looking to work up a sweat from home, check out his videos ahead.

