 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
12 One-Pot Arroz Con Pollo Recipes That Are Shockingly Easy to Make
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Wears Outfits No Other Royal Could Pull Off — You'll Want to See Them!
Makeup Tutorials
Nicole Guerriero's Candy Killer Halloween Tutorial Is Somehow Sweet and Scary at Once
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Flamin' Hot Cheetos Limón Macarons Will Have You Screaming "Get in My Belly"

What do you get when you mix a classic macaron recipe with Flamin' Hot Cheetos Limón? A sweet, sour, and spicy concoction you didn't know you needed, that's what. Danmi Desserts in Orange County, CA, brought to life this insane yet genius idea, and the treats look heavenly, featuring a few crunchy pieces of the snack mixed with the filling, a tie-dye-like swirl on the cookies, and colorful sprinkles on top. You can order a whole batch of the handmade macarons by direct messaging the bakery via Instagram or sending an email and have them delivered right to your home. If we haven't convinced you to try them out, just wait until you see the pictures.

Related
12 Flamin' Hot Cheetos Memes You'll Understand Perhaps a Little Too Well

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FoodMacaronsCheetosFood TrendsDessert
Food and Activities
Boo Bites! 20 Spook-tacular Halloween Cake Pops
by Katharine Stahl
Halloween Desserts
Recipes
26 Halloween Treats That Are Cute, Not Creepy
by Nicole Perry
Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need
by Anna Monette Roberts
Healthy Brownie Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Healthy Brownie Recipes That Make a Diet Seem Decadent
by Michele Foley
Latin-Inspired Halloween Snacks
Recipes
Win Halloween With These 13 Unexpected Latin Treats
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds