These Flamin' Hot Cheetos Limón Macarons Will Have You Screaming "Get in My Belly"

What do you get when you mix a classic macaron recipe with Flamin' Hot Cheetos Limón? A sweet, sour, and spicy concoction you didn't know you needed, that's what. Danmi Desserts in Orange County, CA, brought to life this insane yet genius idea, and the treats look heavenly, featuring a few crunchy pieces of the snack mixed with the filling, a tie-dye-like swirl on the cookies, and colorful sprinkles on top. You can order a whole batch of the handmade macarons by direct messaging the bakery via Instagram or sending an email and have them delivered right to your home. If we haven't convinced you to try them out, just wait until you see the pictures.