A Makeup Artist's Frida Kahlo Eye Shadow Art Is a Freaking Masterpiece

A makeup artist and beauty blogger is honoring Frida Kahlo in the most creative way: with a true-to-life portrait made out of eye shadow and liner! On Instagram, the makeup artist, Pamela, shared her incredible look which took inspiration from the late Mexican painter's "Autorretrato con Collar de Espinas."

In her caption, Pamela listed the many products she used, namely Kat Von D's Everlasting Lip Liner in Smiths, Tattoo Liner in Trooper, Ink Liner in Neruda, the Shade + Light Contour Palette, and more.



Soon after Pamela shared her masterpiece, the official Kat Von D Beauty account posted the picture with the caption, "Imagine having this much talent!" On why she decided to re-create Frida's painting with makeup, Pamela wrote, "I couldn't wait to post this! Frida has been an inspiration to me for as long as I can remember. This happens to be one of my favorite [paintings] by her."