 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Makeup Artist's Frida Kahlo Eye Shadow Art Is a Freaking Masterpiece

Frida Kahlo Eye Makeup Art

A Makeup Artist's Frida Kahlo Eye Shadow Art Is a Freaking Masterpiece

A post shared by pamela (@ofthelunareclipse) on

A makeup artist and beauty blogger is honoring Frida Kahlo in the most creative way: with a true-to-life portrait made out of eye shadow and liner! On Instagram, the makeup artist, Pamela, shared her incredible look which took inspiration from the late Mexican painter's "Autorretrato con Collar de Espinas."

In her caption, Pamela listed the many products she used, namely Kat Von D's Everlasting Lip Liner in Smiths, Tattoo Liner in Trooper, Ink Liner in Neruda, the Shade + Light Contour Palette, and more.

Related
16 Frida Kahlo Quotes That Will Change Your Life

Soon after Pamela shared her masterpiece, the official Kat Von D Beauty account posted the picture with the caption, "Imagine having this much talent!" On why she decided to re-create Frida's painting with makeup, Pamela wrote, "I couldn't wait to post this! Frida has been an inspiration to me for as long as I can remember. This happens to be one of my favorite [paintings] by her."

Beauty InstagramsLatina BeautyFrida KahloArtEye MakeupEye Shadow
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds