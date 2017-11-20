 Skip Nav
26 Cool Gifts Every Soccer Player and Fan Has on Their Holiday List

Futbol fans are intense, and who can blame us? The sport is truly full of excitement and tactical plays that have us at the edge of our seats and leave us saying: "What a goal!" (or "¡Qué tal golazo!" if you speak Spanish).

Because the sport is so widely popular nowadays, chances are you know at least one person totally obsessed with their futbol teams (because you have to have your country team, your Serie A team, your Premier League team, your MSL team — we can keep going). The more than 20 presents ahead will help you find just the right holiday present for that special someone.

Asstd National Brand
Brentwood Soccer Ball Popcorn Maker
$37 $29.99
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Home & Living
Salvatore Ferragamo
Soccer Ball Bunnies Classic Tie
$140
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Ties
Neiman Marcus Seasonal Decor
Soccer Ball Christmas Ornament
$18 $12.60
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Seasonal Decor
Urban Outfitters
Soccer Scarf
$34 $19.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Scarves & Wraps
Goop Women's Fashion
PARK Social Soccer Co Soccer Ball
$35
from Goop
Buy Now See more Goop Women's Fashion
JCPenney Living Room Chairs
ACE BAYOU Basketball Beanbag Chair
$80 $32
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Living Room Chairs
Alex and Ani
Team USA Soccer Bangle Bracelet
$38
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Bracelets
Nike
Dry Academy Women's Soccer Tank
$30 $19.97
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Sport Tops
Puma
Soccer Training Elite 2.2 Fusion Fifa Approved Ball Size 5 In White
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Puma Men's Fashion
adidas
Tiro ClimaCool Soccer Pants
$45
from Macy's
Buy Now See more adidas Activewear Pants
adidas
Men's Samba Millennium Indoor Soccer Shoe - Men's's
$74.95 $59.98
from DSW
Buy Now See more adidas Athletic Shoes
Vilebrequin
Men's 'Moorea - Soccer Turtles' Swim Trunks
$250
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Vilebrequin Swimwear
David Donahue
Men's 'Soccer' Sterling Silver Cuff Links
$150
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more David Donahue Cuff links
Asos
Soccer Slippers In Black and White
$23
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Slippers
Nike
Chelsea FC Stadium Soccer Backpack
$50
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Clothes
Puma
EvoPOWER Grip 2.3 RC Soccer Goalkeeper Gloves
$70 $49.99
from Puma
Buy Now See more Puma Athletic Clothes
Bergdorf Goodman Men's Fashion
Marcoliani Soccer Crew Socks, Black
$30
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Bergdorf Goodman Men's Fashion
Urban Outfitters Tees
Future State Rise Soccer Tee
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees
Books
Soccer Jokes Book
$11.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Books Women's Fashion
Tiffany & Co.
Sterling Silver Soccer Ball Pad Lock Key Ring
$295
from TrueFacet
Buy Now See more Tiffany & Co. Women's Fashion
adidas
ClimaCool Tiro 15 Soccer Training Jacket
$55
from Macy's
Buy Now See more adidas Activewear Jackets
Umbro
Oversized Sweatshirt With Front Logo & Soccer Stripe
$76
from Asos
Buy Now See more Umbro Sweats & Hoodies
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
The Soccer Mug with a Goal
$24
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
adidas
Nemeziz 17.4 FG Women's Soccer Shoes
$55 $41.25
from Zappos
Buy Now See more adidas Athletic Shoes
Urban Outfitters
Soccer Striped Headband
$15 $6.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hair Accessories
Holiday Lane
Soccer Nutcracker Ornament, Created for Macy's
$12 $5.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Holiday Lane Seasonal Decor
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
