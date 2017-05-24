5 Facialist-Approved Homemade Avocado Face Masks That Guarantee Glowing Skin in Minutes

You are probably already well versed on the many benefits of eating avocado — and the many delicious ways to do so — but did you know that all those '80s and '90s movies featuring scenes of teens at sleepovers with the fruit slathered on their skin were actually up to something?

"The fatty acids in avocado are really amazing, helping to keep skin persistently hydrated without irritation. In fact, they're great for sensitive skin, calming inflammation rapidly," says Joanna Vargas, celebrity facialist and founder of Joanna Vargas Skin Care Collection and Salon, located in New York City. And, while Joanna says you can reap some of the skin benefits by eating avocado every day (or throwing half an avocado into your morning smoothie), DIYing a mask has the most potential to leave your skin glowy and soft. So, hit the market for a few avos, and scroll ahead for five beautifying recipes.

Revitalizing Mask

If your skin texture and type is normal but could use a little love, this mask is for you. "The yogurt in this mask is anti-inflammatory but also has exfoliating lactic acid," says Joanna. "Avocado has lots of B vitamins and fatty acids, so it's essential to keep the skin hydrated."

Ingredients:

1/2 cup yogurt

1/2 avocado, mashed

1/4 cup honey

Easy peasy: Just mix everything together, apply the mask to skin, and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing.

Moisturizing Mask

The omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B in avocado help to bring back moisture to superparched skin. "Honey is great because it's hydrating without risking a breakout, and the mango is loaded with vitamin C, which brightens the skin," says Joanna. Adding a bit of olive oil gives this mask an even stronger hydrating power.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons avocado, mashed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 mango, mashed

Mix all ingredients, then apply to face and leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse.

Detoxifying Super Green Mask

Wheat grass juice in this recipe makes it deep cleansing. "The juice stimulates lymphatic drainage and adds a boost of nutrients to skin," Joanna says.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup yogurt

1/2 avocado, mashed

2 tablespoons oat grass juice or wheat grass juice

Combine all the ingredients, then apply to face carefully — the juice can make the mask a little runny, so protect your clothes — and leave on for 15 minutes before rinsing.

Antibacterial Avocado Mask

This mask is great for those with mild acne and combination skin. "You get the hydration of avocado but also the antibacterial and soothing properties of both coconut oil and aloe vera," says Joanna.

Ingredients:

1/2 avocado, mashed

1 teaspoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon aloe vera

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Apply to the face and leave on for 10 minutes. Rinse with a warm cloth.

Brightening Avocado Matcha Mask

For face or body, this mask is a DIY antiaging dream. "Matcha is an extremely powerful antioxidant, while the honey and avocado deliver hydration, and the brown sugar exfoliates gently," Joanna adds.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon matcha powder

1/4 avocado, mashed

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon honey

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Apply a thin layer to the face (or body), scrubbing gently in circular motions and avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 10 minutes, and rinse with a warm cloth.



