How Your Favorite Chefs Make Flan

When it comes to desserts, flan, like cake, is one that deserves a category all on its own. Although often labor-intensive, it's a treat that many agree is truly worth the wait. A rich and filling take on custard, the jiggly sweet is a staple across Latin America, prompting many chefs to put their own spin on the classic to make a recipe truly their own. Here are five ways your favorite Latino kitchen whizzes are whipping up delicious flan.

Roberto Santibañez: Simple and Straightforward

Robert Santibañez knows that sometimes it's best to keep a simple take when putting a spin on a classic dessert. His flan recipe is still a comforting eggy-based one with a smooth caramel topping and a light touch of cinnamon and citrus. In addition to the usual suspects of cream, sugar, and eggs, Santibañez's recipe includes lime juice, lime and orange zest, and Mexican cinnamon for an added kick.

Jose Garces: With Vanilla and Orange

Jose Garces's thick and creamy vanilla orange flan is a longtime family recipe, with unique ingredients to boot. Featuring melon, basil, olive oil, and salt, this one is sure to be a crowd-pleaser if served alongside fruit or a salad.

Chef Pépin: With Kahlúa and Coffee

Chef Pépin's Kahlúa and coffee flan is sure to be favored by java addicts. Made with the famed liqueur, decaf coffee, and espresso, this one-of-a-kind recipe will leave you happily buzzed.

Marcela Valladolid: Chocolate-Based

Marcela Valladolid's chocoflan recipe is sure to procure some newfound flan-lovers who are normally chocolate loyalists. This flan and cocoa hybrid involves mixing and baking two separate batters that are later married into one fabulous dessert garnished with cajeta (a thick caramel sauce) and pecans.

Ingrid Hoffman: Cheesecake-Inspired

Ingrid Hoffman's cheesecake flan is definitely for those who love a rich and creamy dessert. Similar to traditional cheesecake, this recipe can be stored and refrigerated for up to three days before serving at the perfect consistency. It is also best prepared in individual ramekins.

Image Source: Lady and Pups
Chef RecipesLatina FoodCooking BasicsCooking TipsCelebrity ChefsFlanCakeDessert
