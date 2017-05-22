At the start of the year, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released a sexy song titled — just kidding, you totally know what song we're talking about and you've probably heard "Despacito" at least once a day since it was released. In a recent video that's since gone viral, three Italian men parse through their complex feelings about the ubiquitous jam and it's painfully accurate.

In the video, the three YouTube personalities behind The Jackal get annoyed as "Despacito" comes on the radio yet again. But do they change the radio station? Of course not! What happens next will make you say, "Me." Watch the hysterical skit above and then refer to Mexican comedian Tiburcio's parody of the song to keep the laughs going.