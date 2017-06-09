We Will Never Be Over Jackie Cruz's Beautiful Tribute to Selena

Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz, who plays Flaca on the hit Netflix series, returned to her musical roots back in October 2015 for a tribute cover — and music video — of Selena Quintanilla's "Como La Flor" in partnership with Vivala.

"She's one of my biggest idols, and her music still lives on," Jackie told Billboard about Selena. The Quintanilla family recently proved Jackie's point when they released a previously unheard song and sent fans into a frenzy.

And why did Jackie pick "Como La Flor" of all songs? "It just reminds me a lot of a relationship I had in the past, and it's something I really connect to," she said. Watch the beautiful video above.