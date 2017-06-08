We Just Found Out Jarritos Candles Exist and We're Buying Them All

A post shared by Patty Ramirez (@pramirez913) on Mar 27, 2016 at 9:17am PDT

We can't be the last ones in the world to know Jarritos candles exist, so we're here to spread the word high and low because these deserve your attention. A Reddit post, below, alerted us about these beauties, and after a little research we've discovered Star Candles has been selling these at discount stores since 2014.

The candles are inspired by the most popular flavors of the famous Mexican soda, including Mandarin, Tamarind, Fruit Punch, Lime, Pineapple, Strawberry and Grapefruit. But we have bad and good news. First, to the bad: the candles are not that easy to find, so you might need to hit up a few dollar stores to secure your favorite scent. Now, here's where you write us a thank you card: We discovered Shop Rite's website sells three of the candles for just $1. Stock up!