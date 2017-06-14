 Skip Nav
22 Pictures of Jennifer Lopez's Rock-Hard Abs, Because Why Not?
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Humor
16 Clear Signs You're a Young Latina Millennial
Demi Lovato
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures
22 Pictures of Jennifer Lopez's Rock-Hard Abs, Because Why Not?

If you're wondering why Jennifer Lopez frequently hits the red carpet in naked dresses, all you have to do is look at her abs. With a core like hers, wouldn't you want to show it off every chance you could?

Though J Lo has evolved since her "Jenny From the Block" days, the 46-year-old singer and Shades of Blue actress, who gave birth to twins Max and Emme in 2008, still gives her supertoned midsection a chance to shine. Ahead, we've rounded up some of her most ab-tastic pictures over the years. Keep scrolling to admire them all. Then, if you're feeling inspired to work out your core, try this fun workout.

