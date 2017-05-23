 Skip Nav
7 Lip Colors Jennifer Lopez Loves — and You Should Too
Spring
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Gets on the Millennial Pink Bandwagon With This Hair Color
7 Lip Colors Jennifer Lopez Loves — and You Should Too

There's not a single lip color you can associate with Jennifer Lopez, and that's because the singer, actress, and producer doesn't get stuck in her ways, constantly experimenting with her makeup and keeping things fresh.

One week, she'll be all about vibrant pops of red, and then the next, she'll choose a chocolate brown and rock it just as well. What we're saying is, J Lo knows what she's doing, so we should all turn to her when it comes to choosing lip shades to experiment with this season. Straight ahead you'll find seven she's been wearing and re-wearing for years, with a few shopping suggestions to copy her look. Swipe away!

