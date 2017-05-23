There's not a single lip color you can associate with Jennifer Lopez, and that's because the singer, actress, and producer doesn't get stuck in her ways, constantly experimenting with her makeup and keeping things fresh.

One week, she'll be all about vibrant pops of red, and then the next, she'll choose a chocolate brown and rock it just as well. What we're saying is, J Lo knows what she's doing, so we should all turn to her when it comes to choosing lip shades to experiment with this season. Straight ahead you'll find seven she's been wearing and re-wearing for years, with a few shopping suggestions to copy her look. Swipe away!