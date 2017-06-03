 Skip Nav
6 of Jennifer Lopez's Hottest and Most Badass Workout Moments

Jennifer Lopez's superfit body isn't just a miracle. The 46-year-old Shades of Blue actress, singer, and mom to 8-year-old twins Max and Emme works hard for her toned physique — and her Instagram proves it.

From sexy and sweaty selfies to short videos of her workouts with trainer David Kirsch, a quick peek at J Lo's feed will give you all the motivation you need to hit the gym, too — or, you know, at least want to hit the gym. Don't believe us? Keep reading to see her most badass workout moments.

