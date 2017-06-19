6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Latina Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Dress June 2017 Tell Us What Else Is the Definition of Boss, If Not Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Dress June 19, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you can afford Jennifer Lopez's Gucci outfit, you need to get it so we can live vicariously through you. That's how good her midi dress with three-quarter sleeves, a pussy bow, and the brand's iconic double Gs and red, white, and green print is. Jennifer wore the elegant piece on an outing in Paris, where she's vacationing with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The star shared a few photos of her look, including a close-up of her Elie Saab Diamant square sunglasses with Swarovski crystals, on Instagram, while ARod snapped a picture of her from behind, while in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre museum, that highlighted her large gold hoops. While J Lo's exact dress is not available online, we found a few similar options you could shop. It will cost ya, though: a whooping $3,900. Keep reading to see more photos of her look and find a few more affordable dresses. RelatedGrab a Glass of Cold Water Because This Is Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Selfie Yet Shop Brands Gucci · Marc Jacobs Image Source: Backgrid Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Look Was Perfect Image Source: Backgrid The Midlength Silk Dress Was Just Right For a Chilly Spring Day Image Source: Backgrid It Featured a Pussy Bow and Gucci's Iconic Print Lunch at the Louvre!! #takemeback 🍎 SWIPE for more pics A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT She Paired the Dress With Hoops Image Source: Instagram user arod You Can Shop Similar Gucci Dresses or Go a More Affordable Route Gucci Floral Print Dress ($3,900) Gucci floral print dress $3,900 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Gucci Dresses Gucci Pussy-Bow Pleated Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Dress ($3,950) Gucci Pussy-bow Pleated Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Dress - Pink $3,950 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Gucci Dresses Gucci Pussy-Bow Printed Silk-Twill Mini Dress ($3,200) Gucci Pussy-bow Printed Silk-twill Mini Dress - Red $3,200 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Gucci Day Dresses Marc Jacobs Printed Silk Dress with Pussy Bow $639$383 from STYLEBOP.com Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Dresses Asos Day Dresses Millie Mackintosh Pussy Bow Midi Shirt Dress $135 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses Latina FashionLatina CelebrityGet The LookGucciJennifer LopezShopping