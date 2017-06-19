 Skip Nav
Tell Us What Else Is the Definition of Boss, If Not Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Dress

Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Dress June 2017

If you can afford Jennifer Lopez's Gucci outfit, you need to get it so we can live vicariously through you. That's how good her midi dress with three-quarter sleeves, a pussy bow, and the brand's iconic double Gs and red, white, and green print is.

Jennifer wore the elegant piece on an outing in Paris, where she's vacationing with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The star shared a few photos of her look, including a close-up of her Elie Saab Diamant square sunglasses with Swarovski crystals, on Instagram, while ARod snapped a picture of her from behind, while in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre museum, that highlighted her large gold hoops. While J Lo's exact dress is not available online, we found a few similar options you could shop. It will cost ya, though: a whooping $3,900. Keep reading to see more photos of her look and find a few more affordable dresses.

Grab a Glass of Cold Water Because This Is Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Selfie Yet

Image Source: Backgrid
Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Look Was Perfect
Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Look Was Perfect
Image Source: Backgrid
The Midlength Silk Dress Was Just Right For a Chilly Spring Day
The Midlength Silk Dress Was Just Right For a Chilly Spring Day
Image Source: Backgrid
It Featured a Pussy Bow and Gucci's Iconic Print

Lunch at the Louvre!! #takemeback 🍎 SWIPE for more pics

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

She Paired the Dress With Hoops
She Paired the Dress With Hoops
Image Source: Instagram user arod
You Can Shop Similar Gucci Dresses or Go a More Affordable Route
You Can Shop Similar Gucci Dresses or Go a More Affordable Route

Gucci Floral Print Dress ($3,900)

Gucci
floral print dress
$3,900
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Gucci Dresses
Gucci Pussy-Bow Pleated Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Dress ($3,950)

Gucci Pussy-Bow Pleated Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Dress ($3,950)

Gucci
Pussy-bow Pleated Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Dress - Pink
$3,950
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Dresses
Gucci Pussy-Bow Printed Silk-Twill Mini Dress ($3,200)

Gucci Pussy-Bow Printed Silk-Twill Mini Dress ($3,200)

Gucci
Pussy-bow Printed Silk-twill Mini Dress - Red
$3,200
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Day Dresses
Marc Jacobs
Printed Silk Dress with Pussy Bow
$639$383
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Dresses
Asos Day Dresses
Millie Mackintosh Pussy Bow Midi Shirt Dress
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
