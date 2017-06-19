Tell Us What Else Is the Definition of Boss, If Not Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Dress

If you can afford Jennifer Lopez's Gucci outfit, you need to get it so we can live vicariously through you. That's how good her midi dress with three-quarter sleeves, a pussy bow, and the brand's iconic double Gs and red, white, and green print is.

Jennifer wore the elegant piece on an outing in Paris, where she's vacationing with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The star shared a few photos of her look, including a close-up of her Elie Saab Diamant square sunglasses with Swarovski crystals, on Instagram, while ARod snapped a picture of her from behind, while in front of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre museum, that highlighted her large gold hoops. While J Lo's exact dress is not available online, we found a few similar options you could shop. It will cost ya, though: a whooping $3,900. Keep reading to see more photos of her look and find a few more affordable dresses.

