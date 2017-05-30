 Skip Nav
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997

You might think that Jennifer Lopez's streak of dresses with necklines down to her belly button and slits up to her thighs started with that famous Versace green dress she wore to the Grammys in the '90s, but let us tell you that after intense research, we've come to the conclusion the naked dress trend was started by J Lo much, much earlier.

The singer and actress was truly the pioneer of the barely there dress that has now invaded the red carpet, starting with no backs in 1997 and ending most recently with sheer gowns and jumpsuits that leave little to the imagination. Here, for your viewing pleasure, is every single naked dress (yes, every single one!) that J Lo has graced us with.

