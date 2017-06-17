 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest GIFs Would Turn Ice Into a Puddle in 2 Seconds Flat
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
Latina Living
This Is Where You Can Get That Sparkly Frida Kahlo Jacket You're Seeing on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Is Still Wearing This '90s Trend
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 49  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest GIFs Would Turn Ice Into a Puddle in 2 Seconds Flat

Jennifer Lopez is 47 years old, and her sexy is only getting better with age. The superstar singer, actress, dancer, and producer has been gracing everyone with her presence for over two decades, and that's because the world can't stop watching her.

Whether she's shaking her "Booty" on stage or dancing the night away "On the Floor," she's one to often leave us searching for better words to describe her level of sexiness. Just to send your brain into overload, we've compiled the sexiest GIFs of J Lo the internet could provide for us — and the internet provided a lot! Keep scrolling to see Jennifer's hotness in all her glory.

Related
17 Years of Jennifer Lopez's Style in 17 Photos

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityEye CandyGifsJennifer Lopez
Join The Conversation
justin Bieber
by Celia Fernandez
What It's Like Being an Older Sister in a Latinx Household
Latina Living
10 Too-Real Struggles of Being an Older Sister in a Latinx Household
by Celia Fernandez
What It's Like to Be a Selena Quintanilla Tribute Artist
Latina Living
I Look and Sound Like Selena — and Use My Talents to Honor Her Legacy
by Amanda Solis
Sexy Jeff Goldblum Pictures
Jeff Goldblum
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Lopez and Thalia 2004 Pictures
Nostalgia
Tell Us This Doesn't Prove Thalia and J Lo Have Found the Fountain of Youth
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds