17 Years of Jennifer Lopez's Style in 17 Photos

Jennifer Lopez has been strutting her stuff on the red carpet since the '90s. There once was a time when J Lo loved rocking a great floppy hat, kitten heels, and lots of animal print — but not anymore. Jennifer's style has evolved so much that now we don't expect to see her in anything that's not super revealing and sexy.

In honor of Jennifer's impeccable style, we're taking a look back at some of her most iconic red carpet moments since she first stepped on one. Keep scrolling to see J Lo's evolution and be prepared to feel some serious nostalgia.