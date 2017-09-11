 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
These Recipes Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It
Healthy Recipes
This Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Is the Healthy Lunch You've Been Looking For
Nostalgia
Selena Was Just 12 Years Old When She Recorded Her First Song
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jessica Alba's Strong and Healthy Instagrams Will Inspire You to Adopt an "I Can Do It" Attitude

It's obvious Jessica Alba lives a healthy lifestyle. The actress and entrepreneur not only owns clean personal care brand The Honest Company, but also has an insane body to prove fitness is high on her priority list. And for those who don't believe Jessica works hard to keep her strong bikini body in shape, we suggest a look at her Instagram account. Jessica makes time to spin, take hot yoga classes, and continue her martial arts training (from her days on TV show Dark Angel) even while on vacation. Keep reading to see all the times she inspired us to get out of bed and hit the gym, then check out a video of her favorite workout routine.

Related
These Are Jessica Alba's Cutest Moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

0
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FitnessLatina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity FitnessJessica Alba
Join The Conversation
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Dog, Sid
by Brittney Stephens
Jessica Alba on the Tonight Show August 2017
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Already Brainstorming Baby Names, but She Has to Follow This 1 Rule
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez Mesh Leggings May 2017 Pictures
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Leggings Will Add a Little Sexy to Any Gym Outfit
by Celia Fernandez
Adriana Lima Fitness Instagram Photos
Adriana Lima
8 Things We Learned About Adriana Lima's Fitness Routine From Her Instagram Account
by Alessandra Foresto
Nathalie Emmanuel Workouts
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel Shares Which Workout Gets Her Ready For Game of Thrones
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds