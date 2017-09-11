Jessica Alba's Strong and Healthy Instagrams Will Inspire You to Adopt an "I Can Do It" Attitude

It's obvious Jessica Alba lives a healthy lifestyle. The actress and entrepreneur not only owns clean personal care brand The Honest Company, but also has an insane body to prove fitness is high on her priority list. And for those who don't believe Jessica works hard to keep her strong bikini body in shape, we suggest a look at her Instagram account. Jessica makes time to spin, take hot yoga classes, and continue her martial arts training (from her days on TV show Dark Angel) even while on vacation. Keep reading to see all the times she inspired us to get out of bed and hit the gym, then check out a video of her favorite workout routine.