 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up Now That It's Nice Out
Fast and Easy
15 Easy-to-Transport Recipes Perfect For Warm-Weather Picnics
Summer
30 Hot Shirtless Stars You Need to Admire Right Now
Workouts
These 10 Zumba Videos to Daddy Yankee's Hit Song Will Make You Break It Down
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 17  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up Now That It's Nice Out

Good thing cookout season is upon us, because we have our appetites ready to fire up the grill. Be the star of your next barbecue by preparing one of these 15 recipes with a Latin spin — because if there's one thing better than steak on the grill, it's steak on the grill with chimichurri sauce, and if there's one thing better than corn on the cob, it's Mexican street corn. Find those recipes and more straight ahead.

— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto
Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina FoodBarbecueGrillingSummerSpringRecipes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
by Michele Foley
Eva Longoria's Wine Instagrams
Eva Longoria
17 Times Eva Longoria's Love For Wine Was So Relatable
by Alessandra Foresto
Shake Shake Burger Recipe | Video
Get the Dish
Hack Shake Shack's ShackBurger
by Brandi Milloy
Fast and Easy
A Simple Grilled Calamari For Beginners, Thanks to America's Test Kitchen
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disneyland Mango Bar With Tajin and Chamoy Sauce
Food News
This Disneyland Dessert Has Tajín, Chamoy, and Everything Dreams Are Made Of
by Brinton Parker
Alfajores Cookie Recipe
Recipes
by Emilia Benton
Spanish Words With No English Translation
Latina Living
13 Words in Spanish That Don't Have an English Equivalent — So Frustrating!
by Alessandra Foresto
Latin Condiments Recipes
Recipes
15 Condiments Your Next Barbecue Needs (That Aren't Ketchup or Mayo)
by Macy Daniela Martin
Avocado Toast Toppings
Collective Stories
13 Avocado Toast Toppings You Probably Haven't Tried Yet
by Alessandra Foresto
Recipes That Use Avocado in Unexpected Ways
Fast and Easy
These Recipes Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It
by Emilia Benton
Sriracha Barbecue Sauce Recipe
Food Video
This Barbecue Sauce Gets a Helping Hand From 2 Secret Ingredients
by Brandi Milloy
Takis Fuego Azul
Latina Living
Just Letting You Know Takis Fuego Azul Exist — How Do You Feel About That?
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds