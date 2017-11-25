15 Latin Cookies Perfect For Your Office's Holiday Swap

We hate to say it, but we're in the spirit, so here we go: 'tis the season to sip hot cider, start shopping for gifts, and . . . bake and indulge in delicious treats! One of the best parts of the holiday season is participating in cookie swaps among friends, family, and co-workers. Tell us what is better than getting to take home a huge Tupperware container of every cookie you can possibly think of?

This year, opt to break away from the traditional chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and try one of these 15 Latin cookie recipes instead. Your basket will be the most popular one around, we promise.