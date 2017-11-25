 Skip Nav
Holiday Food
20 Recipes That Use the Sweet and Smoky Taste of Rum — Try Them This Holiday Season!
Gisele Bündchen
13 Workouts Gisele Bündchen Uses to Keep Her Fit Victoria's Secret Angel Body
Celebrities
Pictures Prove That These 14 Latinas Seriously Don't Age
15 Latin Cookies Perfect For Your Office's Holiday Swap

We hate to say it, but we're in the spirit, so here we go: 'tis the season to sip hot cider, start shopping for gifts, and . . . bake and indulge in delicious treats! One of the best parts of the holiday season is participating in cookie swaps among friends, family, and co-workers. Tell us what is better than getting to take home a huge Tupperware container of every cookie you can possibly think of?

This year, opt to break away from the traditional chocolate chip and sugar cookies, and try one of these 15 Latin cookie recipes instead. Your basket will be the most popular one around, we promise.

Alfajores
Mexican Hot Chocolate Snowball Cookies
Dulce de Leche Polvorones
Matcha Mexican Wedding Cookies
Torticas de Morón
Polvorones
Oatmeal Dulce de Leche Chocolate Chip Cookies
Palmeras
Mantecaditos
Biscochitos
Semitas
Peppermint Meringues
Hojarascas
Orejas
Mexican Mocha Crinkle Cookies
Latest Latina
