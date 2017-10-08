15 One-and-Done Halloween Costumes For Those Who Love Minimal Effort

Are you a little lazy when it comes to Halloween costumes? Or do you maybe just not believe in spending tons of money on a costume you'll never wear again? We feel ya. Lucky for you — and all your friends who are tired of you showing up to Halloween parties without dressing up — we have the perfect solution to your Oct. 31 dilemma: a t-shirt. Seriously. That's all you need to create a full, creative costume. Scroll ahead to find 15 original ideas.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez