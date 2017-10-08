 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 One-and-Done Halloween Costumes For Those Who Love Minimal Effort

Are you a little lazy when it comes to Halloween costumes? Or do you maybe just not believe in spending tons of money on a costume you'll never wear again? We feel ya. Lucky for you — and all your friends who are tired of you showing up to Halloween parties without dressing up — we have the perfect solution to your Oct. 31 dilemma: a t-shirt. Seriously. That's all you need to create a full, creative costume. Scroll ahead to find 15 original ideas.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

Related
10 Halloween Costumes That Have Us Really Confused

Café Bustelo T-Shirt
$33
Buy Now
El Chapulín Colorado T-Shirt
$18
Buy Now
Selena Gomez Tee
$22-26
Buy Now
Tapatío T-Shirt
$20
Buy Now
Frida Kahlo T-Shirt
$24
Buy Now
Don Ramón Chanfle T-Shirt
$13
Buy Now
Cholula T-Shirt
$30
Buy Now
Estar Guars T-Shirt
$23
Buy Now
Pacifico T-Shirt
$10
Buy Now
Celia Con Rolos Tee
$45
Buy Now
El Chavo del 8 T-Shirt
$26
Buy Now
Presidente Pop Tee
$33
Buy Now
Selena Amor Prohibido T-Shirt
$22-26
Buy Now
Taco Tee
$20
Buy Now
Soraya Montenegro Slays in Spanish Tee
$33
Buy Now
Café Bustelo
El Chapulín Colorado
Selena Gomez
Tapatío
Frida Kahlo
Don Ramón
Cholula
Estar Guars
Pacifico
Celia Cruz
El Chavo del 8
Presidente Beer
Selena
Taco
Soraya Montenegro
Start Slideshow
Funny Halloween CostumesEasy Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenLatina FashionHalloween CostumesHalloween
Shop Story
Read Story
Café Bustelo T-Shirt
from
$33
Cholula T-Shirt
from
$30
Pacifico T-Shirt
from
$10
Celia Con Rolos Tee
from
$45
El Chavo del 8 T-Shirt
from
$26
Taco Tee
from
$20
Shop More
Forever 21 Shoulder Bags SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Faux Leather Turnlock Crossbody
from Forever 21
$22.90
Forever 21
Webbed Strap Crossbody Bag
from Forever 21
$22.90
Forever 21
Faux Fur Mini Crossbody
from Forever 21
$15.90
Forever 21
Faux Leather Crossbody Bag
from Forever 21
$22.90
Forever 21
Quilted Flap-Top Crossbody Bag
from Forever 21
$22.90
Only Hearts Shapewear SHOP MORE
Only Hearts
Second Skins Tank John Romper
from shopbop.com
$72
Only Hearts
Low Back Thong Bodysuit in Metallic Gold. - size L (also in M,S)
from REVOLVE
$59
Only Hearts
Feather Weight Rib T-Shirt Bodysuit in White. - size L (also in M,S)
from REVOLVE
$73
Only Hearts
Second Skins Lowback Bodysuit in Beige. - size L (also in M)
from REVOLVE
$52
Only Hearts
So Fine Low Back Thong Bodysuit in Nude. - size L (also in M)
from REVOLVE
$59
L-Space Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
L-Space
Sweet & Chic Chloe Wrap Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$79
L-Space
Sweet Chic Chloe Wrap Top Women's Swimwear
from Zappos
$79
L-Space
Romi Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$99
L-Space
Hey Girl Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$86
L-Space
Chloe Wrap Bikini Top in Green. - size S (also in XS)
from REVOLVE
$79$48
Forever 21 Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Street Style
I Wore Fast Fashion From Head to Toe at Fashion Week — But You'd Never Know It
by Sarah Wasilak
Fall Fashion
We Found 64 Fall Essentials Every Fashion Girl Will Lust After
by Macy Cate Williams
Forever 21
We're Saying Yes, Yes, and Yes to These 50 Fall Essentials From Forever 21
by Macy Cate Williams
Forever 21
These 18 Fall Essentials From Forever 21 Look Expensive, but They're All Under $40
by Macy Cate Williams
L-Space Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff's Strappy Bikini Is a Summer Staple For a Reason
by Nikita Ramsinghani
ashley graham
Ashley Graham Found an End-of-Summer Bikini That Flatters Your Arms Like No Other
by Sarah Wasilak
Swimwear
These 6 Swimsuits Look Good on Every Shape and Size
by Sarah Wasilak
Swimwear
16 Swimsuit Style Moves Every Blogger Makes
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Forever 21 Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shesawstyle
mintedinthemidwest
kaytiemo
jewelsharee
Only Hearts Shapewear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
justlikegillian
shesawstyle
justlikegillian
currentlycaro
L-Space Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
houseofleoblog
everydaypursuits
everydaypursuits
nyc_fashion_stylist_says
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds