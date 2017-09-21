15 Pumpkin Recipes That'll Make Any Crisp Fall Day So Much Better

You know it's true: as soon as the Summer temperatures back off and cooler weather hits, you start dreaming about pumpkin everything. And who can blame you? This comforting veggie should appear under the dictionary definition of Fall.

To help you celebrate the beginning of the chilly season, we've rounded up 15 creative pumpkin versions of some of your favorite Latin dishes. From sweets like churros to mains like enchiladas, there are no ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte recipes here.