15 Pumpkin Recipes That'll Make Any Crisp Fall Day So Much Better

You know it's true: as soon as the Summer temperatures back off and cooler weather hits, you start dreaming about pumpkin everything. And who can blame you? This comforting veggie should appear under the dictionary definition of Fall.

To help you celebrate the beginning of the chilly season, we've rounded up 15 creative pumpkin versions of some of your favorite Latin dishes. From sweets like churros to mains like enchiladas, there are no ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte recipes here.

Pumpkin Churros
Pumpkin Butter Alfajores
Buñelos de Calabaza
Pumpkin Tamales
Pumpkin Empanadas
Pumpkin Spice Mexican Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Sopapilla Cheesecake Bars
Pumpkin Tres Leches Cake
Pumpkin Enchiladas
Pumpkin Quesadillas
Pumpkin Spice Arroz con Leche
Chunky Guacamole With Pepitas
Creamy Pumpkin Tortilla Soup
Pumpkin Leche Flan
Pumpkin Chorizo Queso Fundido
