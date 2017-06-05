15 Songs That Will Have You Busting Out a Move This Summer

This year is shaping up to be full of amazing music that will keep everyone on the dance floor all night long. Latino hits like a little song you've probably never heard called "Despacito" (just kidding, we know it's everywhere) and Shakira's "Me Enamoré" are great to dance to, but they are not the only tunes that will be playing on the radio, at parties, and in clubs all season long. The 15 tunes ahead are perfect to let off some steam during the hot Summer months.

