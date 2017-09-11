Latin Vegetarian Recipes
23 Vegetarian Recipes That Are the Answer to Your Meatless Prayers
Vegetarians, we feel your pain. Staples we grew up with like arroz con pollo, ropa vieja, and beef stew all have one thing in common: meat.
But that doesn't mean there aren't delicious veggie-friendly Latin dishes out there. In fact, with the popularity of events like #MeatlessMonday, they're in high demand.
To give everyone, carnivores and vegetarians alike, some fresh inspiration, we rounded up 20+ scrumptious recipes to try out any day of the week.
— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto
