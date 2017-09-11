 Skip Nav
23 Vegetarian Recipes That Are the Answer to Your Meatless Prayers

Vegetarians, we feel your pain. Staples we grew up with like arroz con pollo, ropa vieja, and beef stew all have one thing in common: meat.

But that doesn't mean there aren't delicious veggie-friendly Latin dishes out there. In fact, with the popularity of events like #MeatlessMonday, they're in high demand.

To give everyone, carnivores and vegetarians alike, some fresh inspiration, we rounded up 20+ scrumptious recipes to try out any day of the week.

Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

Veggie Fajita Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With a Chipotle Drizzle
Mexican Vegetable Soup
Quinoa Black Bean Tacos With a Creamy Avocado Sauce
Slow-Cooker Stuffed Peppers
Black Bean Quinoa Salad With a Lime Vinaigrette
2-Minute Lima Bean Avocado Toast
Vegetarian Chili Cornbread Pizza
Jícama, Radish, and Cucumber Salad
Zoodles With Cilantro Lime Avocado Sauce
Mexican Wedge Salad With Creamy Avocado Cilantro Dressing
Grilled Veggie Tacos With Chimichurri
Beer-Battered Tofu Tacos
Cauliflower Al Pastor Tacos
Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
Black Bean Soup
Brazilian Minestrone Soup
Mexican Street Corn Salad
Mexican Green Chili Veggie Burgers
Puerto Rican Arroz Con Gandules
Cheese Enchiladas
Kale and Brussels Sprout Enchiladas
Vegan Paella With Smoked Tofu
Vegetarian Quinoa Bowl
Latina FoodLentHealthy EatingDinnerRecipesVegetarianLunch
