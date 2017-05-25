Latin Wedding Music Playlist
This Latin Wedding Playlist Will Make All Your Guests Get Up and Dance!
Photo 1 of 31
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Latin Wedding Playlist Will Make All Your Guests Get Up and Dance!
Whether you're getting ready to marry another Latino or not, your wedding playlist has to include some salsa, merengue, and maybe even a little reggaeton. These 30 songs will have all your guests ready to get down and party — yes, even those who might not be as loose on the dance floor.
Source: Shutterstock