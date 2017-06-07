 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
14 Celebrity Engagement Rings That'll Inspire You
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Disney
We're Not Exaggerating When We Say Disney's Spicy Mango Dessert Speaks to Our Soul
Donald Trump
This Protest Sticker Speaks For Itself: "Take Trump, Bring Back Selena"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 29  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
14 Celebrity Engagement Rings That'll Inspire You

Are you hearing wedding bells? Then, it's time to figure out what engagement ring will best fit your personality.

If you're feeling stumped (or totally overwhelmed by the many options out there), how about taking inspiration from your favorite celebrity? No, we're not saying you have to sell all your possessions and spend thousands of dollars on a sparkler; we're just saying there's no harm in looking. Keep reading to do just that and then learn a thing or two about nontraditional settings.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity Engagement RingsCelebrity EngagementsEngagement RingsAccessoriesWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Is Single-Handedly Making the Waist Bag a Thing in 2017
by Marina Liao
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend With Luna at Mariners Game
Celebrity Kids
John Legend Is a "Proud Papa" After Luna Throws the First Pitch For the Mariners
by Monica Sisavat
Is Ariana Grande Engaged?
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Might Be Engaged
by Monica Sisavat
Bee Shaffer's Engagement Ring
Bee Shaffer
Bee Shaffer's Met Gala Look Comes With a Detail That Will Blow You Away
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Easy No-Bake Dessert Recipes
Summer
Summer Calls For No-Bake Desserts
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds