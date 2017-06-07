14 Celebrity Engagement Rings That'll Inspire You

Are you hearing wedding bells? Then, it's time to figure out what engagement ring will best fit your personality.

If you're feeling stumped (or totally overwhelmed by the many options out there), how about taking inspiration from your favorite celebrity? No, we're not saying you have to sell all your possessions and spend thousands of dollars on a sparkler; we're just saying there's no harm in looking. Keep reading to do just that and then learn a thing or two about nontraditional settings.