20 Memes You Won't Understand If You Don't Have a Latina Mom

Latina moms are notorious for being your biggest cheerleaders and your worst enemies at the same time. I know, for example, that as soon as my mom gave me that face, the chancleta was coming for me, and that El Cuco was going to take me away if I didn't behave as a child. If I had a diary or mail, I expected to find it open when I got home from school, and when the confrontation would come about privacy, I already knew she was going to say, "As long as you live under my roof, I can do whatever I want." Does this sound familiar? Then, you must look through to relive your childhood through hilarious Latina mom memes.



