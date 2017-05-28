 Skip Nav
20 Memes You Won't Understand If You Don't Have a Latina Mom
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up Now That It's Nice Out
You Might Want to Sit Down! Here's a Recipe For Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches
Run! You Only Have a Few Days to Get Margarita Cupcakes at Disneyland and Disney World
20 Memes You Won't Understand If You Don't Have a Latina Mom

Latina moms are notorious for being your biggest cheerleaders and your worst enemies at the same time. I know, for example, that as soon as my mom gave me that face, the chancleta was coming for me, and that El Cuco was going to take me away if I didn't behave as a child. If I had a diary or mail, I expected to find it open when I got home from school, and when the confrontation would come about privacy, I already knew she was going to say, "As long as you live under my roof, I can do whatever I want." Does this sound familiar? Then, you must look through to relive your childhood through hilarious Latina mom memes.

