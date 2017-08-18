 Skip Nav
A Rainbow's Worth of Lupita Nyong'o's Dresses

If there's a star who is unafraid of color, prints, or nontraditional silhouettes, it's Lupita Nyong'o. The gorgeous and talented actress (who identifies herself as Mexican-Kenyan for her birth place and parents' roots) has worn some of the most interesting and beautiful gowns of recent years on the red carpets for award shows like the Oscars and Golden Globes and festivals like Cannes.

We've seen her in fringe, strategically placed cutouts, plunging and high necklines, backless numbers, and even a dress that lights up! In honor of Lupita's risk-taking fashion choices, we've compiled photos of her most stunning looks throught he years. Read on and prepare to be enamored by bright colors and unique dresses.

