These Sexy Instagrams Show Mariah Carey Looks Better Than Ever
These Sexy Instagrams Show Mariah Carey Looks Better Than Ever

If you thought Mariah Carey's hottest days were during her Butterfly heyday in the late '90s, think again. The high-pitched singer, whose dad has Venezuelan roots, looks better and happier than she ever has — what's New Year's Eve lip-syncing snafu? It takes just one look at her Instagram feed, where she shares stunning bikini shots and snaps of her sexy and glamorous style, to corroborate our theory. Mariah's confidence is at its peak and her body's fit, healthy-looking, and ready to be flaunted. See just a few of her sexy photos straight ahead.

