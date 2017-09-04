50 of Mariah Carey's Sexiest Outfits Since 1993

Mariah Carey might have been in the music business for the past 27 years, but don't you dare to think for a second that means she's not still showing off her curves and beautiful legs any chance she gets (on the red carpet, in one of her music videos, and even when out and about in New York City). The singer with the powerful voice — mom to twins Moroccan and Monroe — could really rewear something she slipped on during her "Vision of Love" 1990s days in her current "I Don't" and Las Vegas residency phase and, quite honestly, we wouldn't blink twice. If it wasn't Mariah, we would think she probably already is, but we know better . . . especially after taking a deep dive into 24 years of her sexiest fashion moments.





