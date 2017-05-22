Mario Lopez and His Wife Are Matching Their Kids and It's the Cutest

Mario Lopez's family is one cute bunch. The Lopezes attended the premiere of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie in matching outfits that made us melt just a little. The 43-year-old and his son wore the same black t-shirt, jeans, and Converse sneakers, while his wife and daughter went for something a little more girlie. Courtney wore a little white dress just like Gia Francesca's (minus the adorable bow).

It's nice to see the Lopez clan taking a break to attend an event together. Six-year-old Gia is always busy, working on Extra with her dad and also voicing a character on Disney's Elena of Avalor. Ahead, see more photos of the cute family.