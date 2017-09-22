 Skip Nav
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Most Unforgettable Moment of My Life Connected Me to My Mexican Roots
TV
GIFs That Show Soni Nicole Bringas Might Be the Best Thing About Fuller House
Queen Letizia
The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love

Mario Testino Hispanic Heritage Month Essay

Mario Testino Has 1 Piece of Simple but Powerful Advice For All Latinxs

Mario Testino is a Peruvian photographer, creative director, and philanthropist.

As told to Alessandra Foresto.

Image Source: Alex Waltl
