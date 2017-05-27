Menudo: Where Are They Now?

Menudo was the Puerto Rican boy band that rocked the world in the 1970s and beyond. The band released its first album in 1977 and was responsible for catapulting Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa into the spotlight. The group lost a lot of members through the years but also added a lot, giving us even more talent to swoon over. The group rendered hits like "Hold Me" and "Bésame" throughout its 22 years together. Keep reading to see what happened to all of the guys who belong to the original Latino boy band.