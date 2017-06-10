Witness This Mexican Mom Hilariously Roasting Her Daughter's Makeup Routine

No matter how many times we tell our mothers, they will just never understand that the makeup times have changed (!!) and "throwing on a little rouge" is just so three decades ago. With the influx of over-the-top beauty trends, overdrawn eyebrows, contouring, and so much more, it's no surprise that our parents are disgusted and straight up shocked by our makeup routines. We know Lessly Toscano's mom can agree! Lessly's mother decided to narrate her daughter's beauty routine in a completely savage video, starting by welcoming viewers to the "new clown show."

"I love my mom even though she talks sh*t about my makeup," Lessly wrote alongside the video, but "talks sh*t" doesn't even begin to describe what her mother does! She starts by calling her daughter's foundation "flour" and explains how she applies "mud" all over her face. As if the makeup critiques weren't enough, Lessly's mom throws in some subtle digs at her daughter's cleaning skills, admiring how she works her eye shadow brush yet questioning why she can't move the broom like that at home. Mom is throwing shade! Watch the hilariously candid video above, and prepare for some serious laughs that anyone with a Latina mom can relate to.