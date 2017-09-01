Jennifer Lopez and Her Mom Are 2 Peas in a Pod

Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, have always been tight. From helping her raise the #coconuts (that's J Lo's twins, in case you don't follow her Instagram as closely as we do) to traveling the world with her, Jen's mom is number one in her book.

"To this amazing force of nature!! My number one fan. My biggest cheerleader. The reason I am who I am today!! I LOVE YOU MOMMY!!," Jennifer captioned a photo she posted in honor of Mother's Day in 2016. That's so sweet. Keep scrolling to see the best photos of the mother-daughter duo.