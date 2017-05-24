 Skip Nav
50 Pineapple-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Sweeten Up Your Summer

Pineapple Shopping Ideas

50 Pineapple-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Sweeten Up Your Summer

Piña coladas, al pastor, paletas — all these foods have one thing in common: juicy pineapple. A widely consumed Summer staple, this deliciously beautiful (and healthy) fruit has always played a major role in Latin culture, especially in Puerto Rico where it's the island-wide symbol of welcome.

The pineapple has continued to reign supreme and it on everything from clothing to beauty products and even home decor. The obsession is real! Just check out these pineapple-inspired items you never knew you needed.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

Apparel
Apparel

This pineapple blouse would work great with any office look.

Manon Baptiste By Navabi Pineapple Shirt ($160)

Manon Baptiste
By Navabi Pineapple Shirt
$159.99
from Simply Be
Buy Now See more Manon Baptiste Tops
This shirt is hilarious and will make everyone laugh when they see it. Natasha Zinko pineapple print T-shirt ($260)

This shirt is hilarious and will make everyone laugh when they see it.

Natasha Zinko pineapple print T-shirt ($260)

Natasha Zinko
pineapple print T-shirt
$260
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Natasha Zinko Shortsleeve Tops
Just imagine this t-shirt with a pair of jeans or shorts in the Summer. It's perfection. Design Lab Lord & Taylor Sequined Pineapple Tee ($32, originally $58)

Just imagine this t-shirt with a pair of jeans or shorts in the Summer. It's perfection.

Design Lab Lord & Taylor Sequined Pineapple Tee ($32, originally $58)

Lord & Taylor Tees
Design Lab Lord & Taylor Sequined Pineapple Tee
$58 $31.90
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Lord & Taylor Tees
A twist on a classic white t-shirt, this can be dressed up and down. Lucky Brand Pineapple-Print T-Shirt ($30, originally $40)

A twist on a classic white t-shirt, this can be dressed up and down.

Lucky Brand Pineapple-Print T-Shirt ($30, originally $40)

Lucky Brand
Pineapple-Print T-Shirt
$39.50 $29.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Tees
The pineapple detail is so simple — you could literally wear this t-shirt with anything. Boohoo Petite Louise Pineapple Badge Tee ($14)

The pineapple detail is so simple — you could literally wear this t-shirt with anything.

Boohoo Petite Louise Pineapple Badge Tee ($14)

Boohoo
Petite Louise Pineapple Badge Tee
$14
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Petite Tops
A pineapple bomber! Need we say more? BB Dakota Pineapple Patterned Bomber Jacket ($53, originally $88)

A pineapple bomber! Need we say more?

BB Dakota Pineapple Patterned Bomber Jacket ($53, originally $88)

BB Dakota
Pineapple Patterned Bomber Jacket
$88 $52.78
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more BB Dakota Jackets
Everyone loves a good jumpsuit moment. This one is a classic cut with a fun twist thanks to the pineapple print. Yumi Pineapple Jumpsuit ($125)

Everyone loves a good jumpsuit moment. This one is a classic cut with a fun twist thanks to the pineapple print.

Yumi Pineapple Jumpsuit ($125)

Yumi
Pineapple Jumpsuit
$125
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Yumi Pants
Maxi dresses are a great staple to have in your closet. White Pineapple Racerback Maxi Dress ($79)

Maxi dresses are a great staple to have in your closet.

White Pineapple Racerback Maxi Dress ($79)

Zulily Dresses
White Pineapple Racerback Maxi Dress
$79 $21.99
from Zulily
Buy Now See more Zulily Dresses
This is a dress that you could totally rock to the office and then out for happy hour. Off the Shoulder Striped Pineapple Print Shift Dress ($20)

This is a dress that you could totally rock to the office and then out for happy hour.

Off the Shoulder Striped Pineapple Print Shift Dress ($20)

Off the Shoulder Striped Pineapple Print Shift Dress
$20
from rainbowshops.com
Buy Now
A one-piece will flatter your body type, and the pineapple detail is definitely eye-catching. Chaser Golden Pineapple Swimsuit ($88)

A one-piece will flatter your body type, and the pineapple detail is definitely eye-catching.

Chaser Golden Pineapple Swimsuit ($88)

Chaser
Golden Pineapple Swimsuit
$88
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Chaser One-Piece Swimwear
We think it's so important to have a good staple pant in your wardrobe. Dolce & Gabbana High-rise pineapple-print cotton trousers ($626, originally $895)

We think it's so important to have a good staple pant in your wardrobe.

Dolce & Gabbana High-rise pineapple-print cotton trousers ($626, originally $895)

Dolce & Gabbana
High-rise pineapple-print cotton trousers
$895 $626
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Pants
Loafers are the new classic black flat, and the pineapple detail in these makes them unique. Jack Rogers Anice Pineapple-Embroidered Loafers ($99)

Loafers are the new classic black flat, and the pineapple detail in these makes them unique.

Jack Rogers Anice Pineapple-Embroidered Loafers ($99)

Jack Rogers
Anice Pineapple-Embroidered Loafers
$98.95
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Jack Rogers Flats
The fun print on this bikini is great to take on any vacation. Playful Promises Pineapple Print Bikini Top With Tassel Detail ($26) and bottom ($19)

The fun print on this bikini is great to take on any vacation.

Playful Promises Pineapple Print Bikini Top With Tassel Detail ($26) and bottom ($19)

Playful Promises
Pineapple Print Bikini Top With Tassel Detail
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Playful Promises Two-Piece Swimwear
Who doesn't need a fun sarong for the pool or the beach? San Diego Hat Company BSS1718 Woven Cotton All Over Pineapple Print Sarong with Tassels Women's Swimwear ($48, originally $52)

Who doesn't need a fun sarong for the pool or the beach?

San Diego Hat Company BSS1718 Woven Cotton All Over Pineapple Print Sarong with Tassels Women's Swimwear ($48, originally $52)

San Diego Hat Company
BSS1718 Woven Cotton All Over Pineapple Print Sarong with Tassels Women's Swimwear
$52 $47.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more San Diego Hat Company Cover-ups
Socks can be so boring, so it's always great to funk it up with a cool print. Banana Republic Pineapple Trouser Sock ($13)

Socks can be so boring, so it's always great to funk it up with a cool print.

Banana Republic Pineapple Trouser Sock ($13)

Banana Republic
Pineapple Trouser Sock
$12.50
from Banana Republic
Buy Now See more Banana Republic Women's Fashion
These sandals are a cool twist on the classic flip flop and look so comfy. Jack Rogers Pineapple Women's Sandals ($119, originally $148)

These sandals are a cool twist on the classic flip flop and look so comfy.

Jack Rogers Pineapple Women's Sandals ($119, originally $148)

Jack Rogers
Pineapple Women's Sandals
$148 $118.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Jack Rogers Sandals
Beauty
Beauty

This yellow nail polish has everything we love. A bright color and glitter!

OPI Hawaii Nail Lacquer in Pineapples Have Peelings Too! ($10)

Apple
OPI Hawaii Nail Lacquer - Pineapples Have Peelings Too!
$10
from HSN
Buy Now See more Apple Nail Polish
This facial cleanser leaves your face feeling so refreshed. Alba Pineapple Enzyme Facial Cleanser ($13)

This facial cleanser leaves your face feeling so refreshed.

Alba Pineapple Enzyme Facial Cleanser ($13)

Alba
Pineapple Enzyme Facial Cleanser by 8oz Cleanser)
$12.95
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Alba Face Cleansers
A great body exfoliator needs to be part of everyone's beauty stash. This one smells great and does an amazing job at getting rid of dead skin. Decleor 1000 Grain Body Exfoliator ($45)

A great body exfoliator needs to be part of everyone's beauty stash. This one smells great and does an amazing job at getting rid of dead skin.

Decleor 1000 Grain Body Exfoliator ($45)

Decleor
1000 Grain Body Exfoliator
$45
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more Decleor Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
A body cleanser that leaves an amazing scent on your skin after you are done using it. Ahava Mineral Botanic Cream Wash Tropical Pineapple and White Peach ($24)

A body cleanser that leaves an amazing scent on your skin after you are done using it.

Ahava Mineral Botanic Cream Wash Tropical Pineapple and White Peach ($24)

Ahava
Mineral Botanic Cream Wash Tropical Pineapple and White Peach 17oz
$24
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Ahava Makeup
This face mask works miracles on the face, and you will repurchase it a ton. REN Space.nk.apothecary Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask ($55)

This face mask works miracles on the face, and you will repurchase it a ton.

REN Space.nk.apothecary Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask ($55)

REN
Space.nk.apothecary Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more REN Face Masks
A great staple to have in your gym bag or travel suitcase. Pacifica Coconut Milk & Pineapple Deodorant Wipes ($9)

A great staple to have in your gym bag or travel suitcase.

Pacifica Coconut Milk & Pineapple Deodorant Wipes ($9)

Pacifica
Coconut Milk & Pineapple Deodorant Wipes
$9
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Pacifica Deodorant
Everyone loves a good mask that will leave you glowing. Arbonne Cellular Renewal Mask ($67)

Everyone loves a good mask that will leave you glowing.

Arbonne Cellular Renewal Mask ($67)

Arbonne Cellular Renewal Mask
$67
from arbonne.com
Buy Now
The facial scrub is amazing to clear off any impurities and bring out the glow. Kiehl's Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub ($28)

The facial scrub is amazing to clear off any impurities and bring out the glow.

Kiehl's Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub ($28)

Kiehl's
Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub
$28
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Skin Care
Accessories
Accessories

Let's take a minute to appreciate this bag.

Betsey Johnson Kitsch Pineapple Crossbody ($88)

Betsey Johnson
Kitsch Pineapple Crossbody
$88
from Betsey Johnson
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Clutches
Fun phone cases are all the rage right now. SARINA Pineapple iPhone 6 Case ($10, originally $25)

Fun phone cases are all the rage right now.

SARINA Pineapple iPhone 6 Case ($10, originally $25)

Nordstrom Rack Tech Accessories
SARINA Pineapple iPhone 6 Case
$25 $9.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Tech Accessories
These sunglasses are funky. aerie Pineapple Sunglasses ($15, originally $20)

These sunglasses are funky.

aerie Pineapple Sunglasses ($15, originally $20)

aerie
Pineapple Sunglasses
$19.95 $14.96
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie Sunglasses
We love the fun twist in this watch featuring a pineapple face. Asos Pineapple Watch ($26)

We love the fun twist in this watch featuring a pineapple face.

Asos Pineapple Watch ($26)

Asos
Pineapple Watch
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Watches
A pair of stud earrings that are also pineapples? Count us in! Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Earrings ($18)

A pair of stud earrings that are also pineapples? Count us in!

Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Earrings ($18)

Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Earrings
$18
from mulberry-grand.com
Buy Now
A fun ring you can add to your daily rotation or wear as a dainty statement piece. Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Ring ($18)

A fun ring you can add to your daily rotation or wear as a dainty statement piece.

Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Ring ($18)

Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Ring
$18
from mulberry-grand.com
Buy Now
This bag is so pretty, and the tote size is so practical. INC International Concepts Aadi Pineapple Straw Tote, Only at Macy's ($67, originally $90)

This bag is so pretty, and the tote size is so practical.

INC International Concepts Aadi Pineapple Straw Tote, Only at Macy's ($67, originally $90)

INC International Concepts
Aadi Pineapple Straw Tote, Only at Macy's
$89.50 $67.12
from Macy's
Buy Now See more INC International Concepts Duffels & Totes
A white clutch with a statement print can brighten up a monochrome outfit. Vince Camuto Maro Pineapple Medium Clutch ($68)

A white clutch with a statement print can brighten up a monochrome outfit.

Vince Camuto Maro Pineapple Medium Clutch ($68)

Vince Camuto
Maro Pineapple Medium Clutch
$68
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Clutches
Home
Home

These string lights are so damn cute.

Sunnylife Pineapple String Lights ($26)

Sunnylife Pineapple String Lights
$26
from loveculture.com
Buy Now
This simple card will put a smile on the recipient. Neon Pineapple Card ($5)

This simple card will put a smile on the recipient.

Neon Pineapple Card ($5)

Azalea Women's Fashion
Neon Pineapple
$5
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Women's Fashion
Who needs a flamingo float when you have a pineapple one? Sunnylife Inflatable Pineapple Pool Floatie ($60)

Who needs a flamingo float when you have a pineapple one?

Sunnylife Inflatable Pineapple Pool Floatie ($60)

Sunnylife Inflatable Pineapple Pool Floatie
$60
from loveculture.com
Buy Now
Is it a pencil case or a makeup bag? It doesn't matter. Sweet Treats Pineapple Pencil Case ($15)

Is it a pencil case or a makeup bag? It doesn't matter.

Sweet Treats Pineapple Pencil Case ($15)

domino Arts & Crafts Toys
Sweet Treats Pineapple Pencil Case
$14.99
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Arts & Crafts Toys
A container in the shape of a pineapple that's also rose gold! 10 Strawberry Street ; Ceramic Pineapple Canister - Rose Gold ($40)

A container in the shape of a pineapple that's also rose gold!

10 Strawberry Street ; Ceramic Pineapple Canister - Rose Gold ($40)

10 Strawberry Street
; Ceramic Pineapple Canister - Rose Gold
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more 10 Strawberry Street Storage Containers
This lamp is a dream for anyone who cares about keeping their white and gold home decor pristine. Goodnight Light - Pineapple Lamp - White/Gold ($110)

This lamp is a dream for anyone who cares about keeping their white and gold home decor pristine.

Goodnight Light - Pineapple Lamp - White/Gold ($110)

Amara Table Lamps
Goodnight Light - Pineapple Lamp - White/Gold
£85
from Amara
Buy Now See more Amara Table Lamps
The possibilities are endless with these glasses. Libbey Pineapple Tumblers (Set of 4) ($17)

The possibilities are endless with these glasses.

Libbey Pineapple Tumblers (Set of 4) ($17)

domino Drinkware
Libbey Pineapple Tumblers (Set of 4)
$16.99
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Drinkware
A candle that smells like pineapple meringue is what dreams are made of. Glass Jar Candle - Pineapple Meringue - Sincerely Me ($10)

A candle that smells like pineapple meringue is what dreams are made of.

Glass Jar Candle - Pineapple Meringue - Sincerely Me ($10)

Target Candles
Glass Jar Candle - Pineapple Meringue - Sincerely Me
$9.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Candles
This wallpaper is perfect to decorate your room. Pineapple Wall Arts (Set of 2) ($30)

This wallpaper is perfect to decorate your room.

Pineapple Wall Arts (Set of 2) ($30)

Gilt Artwork
Pineapple Wall Arts (Set of 2)
$30
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Artwork
How adorable is this print? We want one in every room Intelligent Design Gold Pineapple Foil Embellished Canvas Art ($25)

How adorable is this print? We want one in every room

Intelligent Design Gold Pineapple Foil Embellished Canvas Art ($25)

JCPenney Artwork
INTELLIGENT DESIGN Intelligent Design Gold Pineapple Foil Embellished Canvas Art
$25
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Artwork
A happy home indeed. This pineapple makes us giddy. Personalized Pineapple Canvas Wall Art ($74)

A happy home indeed. This pineapple makes us giddy.

Personalized Pineapple Canvas Wall Art ($74)

Home Decorators Collection Artwork
Personalized Pineapple Canvas Wall Art
$74
from Home Decorators Collection
Buy Now See more Home Decorators Collection Artwork
Adding a pineapple ice cube to water makes it instantly cooler. Sunnylife Pineapple Ice Trays ($19)

Adding a pineapple ice cube to water makes it instantly cooler.

Sunnylife Pineapple Ice Trays ($19)

Sunnylife
Pineapple Ice Trays
$19
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Kitchen
This pot adds a fun touch to your desk. Mustard Pineapple Pen Pot ($13)

This pot adds a fun touch to your desk.

Mustard Pineapple Pen Pot ($13)

Mustard
Pineapple Pen Pot
$13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Mustard Stationery
We all know that everyone loves a great planner. Minted The Pineapple Day Planner ($16)

We all know that everyone loves a great planner.

Minted The Pineapple Day Planner ($16)

Minted
The Pineapple Day Planner, Notebook, or Address Book
$16
from Minted
Buy Now See more Minted Stationery
This stationery set is simply great. Pineapple Stationary Set ($8)

This stationery set is simply great.

Pineapple Stationary Set ($8)

TJ Maxx Decor
Pineapple Stationary Set
$7.99
from TJ Maxx
Buy Now See more TJ Maxx Decor
Obsessed is the only word to use to describe this ring holder. Chico's Pineapple Ring Holder ($19)

Obsessed is the only word to use to describe this ring holder.

Chico's Pineapple Ring Holder ($19)

Chico's
Pineapple Ring Holder
$19
from Chico's
Buy Now See more Chico's Rings
This pineapple mat will have everyone stopping at your door to take a photo for Instagram. SunnyLife Pineapple Doormat ($35)

This pineapple mat will have everyone stopping at your door to take a photo for Instagram.

SunnyLife Pineapple Doormat ($35)

SunnyLife Pineapple Doormat
$35
from loveculture.com
Buy Now
If this blanket isn't Instagram goals, then we don't know what is. Giant Pineapple Beach Blanket ($25)

If this blanket isn't Instagram goals, then we don't know what is.

Giant Pineapple Beach Blanket ($25)

Giant Pineapple Beach Blanket
$25
from loveculture.com
Buy Now
Latina LivingGifts For WomenSummer ShoppingSummer StylePineappleSummerGift GuideFruitShopping
Street Style
Weekend Essentials Every Girl Should Own
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Holiday
Kendall Jenner Comes Up With the Best Stocking Stuffers For Your Besties This Season
by Sarah Wasilak
Wild Animals
35 Gifts For the Foxy Lady in Your Life
by Ashley Paige
