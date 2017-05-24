5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Latina Summer Style Pineapple Shopping Ideas 50 Pineapple-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Sweeten Up Your Summer May 24, 2017 by Macy Daniela Martin 330 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Piña coladas, al pastor, paletas — all these foods have one thing in common: juicy pineapple. A widely consumed Summer staple, this deliciously beautiful (and healthy) fruit has always played a major role in Latin culture, especially in Puerto Rico where it's the island-wide symbol of welcome. The pineapple has continued to reign supreme and it on everything from clothing to beauty products and even home decor. The obsession is real! Just check out these pineapple-inspired items you never knew you needed. — Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

Apparel

This pineapple blouse would work great with any office look. Manon Baptiste By Navabi Pineapple Shirt ($160) Manon Baptiste By Navabi Pineapple Shirt $159.99 from Simply Be Buy Now See more Manon Baptiste Tops This shirt is hilarious and will make everyone laugh when they see it. Natasha Zinko pineapple print T-shirt ($260) Natasha Zinko pineapple print T-shirt $260 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Natasha Zinko Shortsleeve Tops Just imagine this t-shirt with a pair of jeans or shorts in the Summer. It's perfection. Design Lab Lord & Taylor Sequined Pineapple Tee ($32, originally $58) Lord & Taylor Tees Design Lab Lord & Taylor Sequined Pineapple Tee $58 $31.90 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Lord & Taylor Tees A twist on a classic white t-shirt, this can be dressed up and down. Lucky Brand Pineapple-Print T-Shirt ($30, originally $40) Lucky Brand Pineapple-Print T-Shirt $39.50 $29.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Tees The pineapple detail is so simple — you could literally wear this t-shirt with anything. Boohoo Petite Louise Pineapple Badge Tee ($14) Boohoo Petite Louise Pineapple Badge Tee $14 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Petite Tops A pineapple bomber! Need we say more? BB Dakota Pineapple Patterned Bomber Jacket ($53, originally $88) BB Dakota Pineapple Patterned Bomber Jacket $88 $52.78 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more BB Dakota Jackets Everyone loves a good jumpsuit moment. This one is a classic cut with a fun twist thanks to the pineapple print. Yumi Pineapple Jumpsuit ($125) Yumi Pineapple Jumpsuit $125 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Yumi Pants Maxi dresses are a great staple to have in your closet. White Pineapple Racerback Maxi Dress ($79) Zulily Dresses White Pineapple Racerback Maxi Dress $79 $21.99 from Zulily Buy Now See more Zulily Dresses This is a dress that you could totally rock to the office and then out for happy hour. Off the Shoulder Striped Pineapple Print Shift Dress ($20) Off the Shoulder Striped Pineapple Print Shift Dress $20 from rainbowshops.com Buy Now A one-piece will flatter your body type, and the pineapple detail is definitely eye-catching. Chaser Golden Pineapple Swimsuit ($88) Chaser Golden Pineapple Swimsuit $88 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more Chaser One-Piece Swimwear We think it's so important to have a good staple pant in your wardrobe. Dolce & Gabbana High-rise pineapple-print cotton trousers ($626, originally $895) Dolce & Gabbana High-rise pineapple-print cotton trousers $895 $626 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Pants Loafers are the new classic black flat, and the pineapple detail in these makes them unique. Jack Rogers Anice Pineapple-Embroidered Loafers ($99) Jack Rogers Anice Pineapple-Embroidered Loafers $98.95 from Dillard's Buy Now See more Jack Rogers Flats The fun print on this bikini is great to take on any vacation. Playful Promises Pineapple Print Bikini Top With Tassel Detail ($26) and bottom ($19) Playful Promises Pineapple Print Bikini Top With Tassel Detail $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Playful Promises Two-Piece Swimwear Who doesn't need a fun sarong for the pool or the beach? San Diego Hat Company BSS1718 Woven Cotton All Over Pineapple Print Sarong with Tassels Women's Swimwear ($48, originally $52) San Diego Hat Company BSS1718 Woven Cotton All Over Pineapple Print Sarong with Tassels Women's Swimwear $52 $47.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more San Diego Hat Company Cover-ups Socks can be so boring, so it's always great to funk it up with a cool print. Banana Republic Pineapple Trouser Sock ($13) Banana Republic Pineapple Trouser Sock $12.50 from Banana Republic Buy Now See more Banana Republic Women's Fashion These sandals are a cool twist on the classic flip flop and look so comfy. Jack Rogers Pineapple Women's Sandals ($119, originally $148) Jack Rogers Pineapple Women's Sandals $148 $118.99 from Zappos Buy Now See more Jack Rogers Sandals Beauty This yellow nail polish has everything we love. A bright color and glitter! OPI Hawaii Nail Lacquer in Pineapples Have Peelings Too! ($10) Apple OPI Hawaii Nail Lacquer - Pineapples Have Peelings Too! $10 from HSN Buy Now See more Apple Nail Polish This facial cleanser leaves your face feeling so refreshed. Alba Pineapple Enzyme Facial Cleanser ($13) Alba Pineapple Enzyme Facial Cleanser by 8oz Cleanser) $12.95 from Smallflower Buy Now See more Alba Face Cleansers A great body exfoliator needs to be part of everyone's beauty stash. This one smells great and does an amazing job at getting rid of dead skin. Decleor 1000 Grain Body Exfoliator ($45) Decleor 1000 Grain Body Exfoliator $45 from DERMSTORE Buy Now See more Decleor Body Scrubs & Exfoliants A body cleanser that leaves an amazing scent on your skin after you are done using it. Ahava Mineral Botanic Cream Wash Tropical Pineapple and White Peach ($24) Ahava Mineral Botanic Cream Wash Tropical Pineapple and White Peach 17oz $24 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Ahava Makeup This face mask works miracles on the face, and you will repurchase it a ton. REN Space.nk.apothecary Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask ($55) REN Space.nk.apothecary Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask $55 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more REN Face Masks A great staple to have in your gym bag or travel suitcase. Pacifica Coconut Milk & Pineapple Deodorant Wipes ($9) Pacifica Coconut Milk & Pineapple Deodorant Wipes $9 from Ulta Buy Now See more Pacifica Deodorant Everyone loves a good mask that will leave you glowing. Arbonne Cellular Renewal Mask ($67) Arbonne Cellular Renewal Mask $67 from arbonne.com Buy Now The facial scrub is amazing to clear off any impurities and bring out the glow. Kiehl's Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub ($28) Kiehl's Pineapple Papaya Facial Scrub $28 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Kiehl's Skin Care Accessories Let's take a minute to appreciate this bag. Betsey Johnson Kitsch Pineapple Crossbody ($88) Betsey Johnson Kitsch Pineapple Crossbody $88 from Betsey Johnson Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Clutches Fun phone cases are all the rage right now. SARINA Pineapple iPhone 6 Case ($10, originally $25) Nordstrom Rack Tech Accessories SARINA Pineapple iPhone 6 Case $25 $9.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Tech Accessories These sunglasses are funky. aerie Pineapple Sunglasses ($15, originally $20) aerie Pineapple Sunglasses $19.95 $14.96 from American Eagle Buy Now See more aerie Sunglasses We love the fun twist in this watch featuring a pineapple face. Asos Pineapple Watch ($26) Asos Pineapple Watch $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Watches A pair of stud earrings that are also pineapples? Count us in! Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Earrings ($18) Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Earrings $18 from mulberry-grand.com Buy Now A fun ring you can add to your daily rotation or wear as a dainty statement piece. Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Ring ($18) Mulberry and Grand Pineapple Ring $18 from mulberry-grand.com Buy Now This bag is so pretty, and the tote size is so practical. INC International Concepts Aadi Pineapple Straw Tote, Only at Macy's ($67, originally $90) INC International Concepts Aadi Pineapple Straw Tote, Only at Macy's $89.50 $67.12 from Macy's Buy Now See more INC International Concepts Duffels & Totes A white clutch with a statement print can brighten up a monochrome outfit. Vince Camuto Maro Pineapple Medium Clutch ($68) Vince Camuto Maro Pineapple Medium Clutch $68 from Macy's Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Clutches Home These string lights are so damn cute. Sunnylife Pineapple String Lights ($26) Sunnylife Pineapple String Lights $26 from loveculture.com Buy Now This simple card will put a smile on the recipient. Neon Pineapple Card ($5) Azalea Women's Fashion Neon Pineapple $5 from Azalea Buy Now See more Azalea Women's Fashion Who needs a flamingo float when you have a pineapple one? Sunnylife Inflatable Pineapple Pool Floatie ($60) Sunnylife Inflatable Pineapple Pool Floatie $60 from loveculture.com Buy Now Is it a pencil case or a makeup bag? It doesn't matter. Sweet Treats Pineapple Pencil Case ($15) domino Arts & Crafts Toys Sweet Treats Pineapple Pencil Case $14.99 from domino Buy Now See more domino Arts & Crafts Toys A container in the shape of a pineapple that's also rose gold! 10 Strawberry Street ; Ceramic Pineapple Canister - Rose Gold ($40) 10 Strawberry Street ; Ceramic Pineapple Canister - Rose Gold $19.99 from Target Buy Now See more 10 Strawberry Street Storage Containers This lamp is a dream for anyone who cares about keeping their white and gold home decor pristine. Goodnight Light - Pineapple Lamp - White/Gold ($110) Amara Table Lamps Goodnight Light - Pineapple Lamp - White/Gold £85 from Amara Buy Now See more Amara Table Lamps The possibilities are endless with these glasses. Libbey Pineapple Tumblers (Set of 4) ($17) domino Drinkware Libbey Pineapple Tumblers (Set of 4) $16.99 from domino Buy Now See more domino Drinkware A candle that smells like pineapple meringue is what dreams are made of. Glass Jar Candle - Pineapple Meringue - Sincerely Me ($10) Target Candles Glass Jar Candle - Pineapple Meringue - Sincerely Me $9.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Candles This wallpaper is perfect to decorate your room. Pineapple Wall Arts (Set of 2) ($30) Gilt Artwork Pineapple Wall Arts (Set of 2) $30 from Gilt Buy Now See more Gilt Artwork How adorable is this print? We want one in every room Intelligent Design Gold Pineapple Foil Embellished Canvas Art ($25) JCPenney Artwork INTELLIGENT DESIGN Intelligent Design Gold Pineapple Foil Embellished Canvas Art $25 from JCPenney Buy Now See more JCPenney Artwork A happy home indeed. This pineapple makes us giddy. Personalized Pineapple Canvas Wall Art ($74) Home Decorators Collection Artwork Personalized Pineapple Canvas Wall Art $74 from Home Decorators Collection Buy Now See more Home Decorators Collection Artwork Adding a pineapple ice cube to water makes it instantly cooler. Sunnylife Pineapple Ice Trays ($19) Sunnylife Pineapple Ice Trays $19 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Sunnylife Kitchen This pot adds a fun touch to your desk. Mustard Pineapple Pen Pot ($13) Mustard Pineapple Pen Pot $13 from Asos Buy Now See more Mustard Stationery We all know that everyone loves a great planner. Minted The Pineapple Day Planner ($16) Minted The Pineapple Day Planner, Notebook, or Address Book $16 from Minted Buy Now See more Minted Stationery This stationery set is simply great. Pineapple Stationary Set ($8) TJ Maxx Decor Pineapple Stationary Set $7.99 from TJ Maxx Buy Now See more TJ Maxx Decor Obsessed is the only word to use to describe this ring holder. Chico's Pineapple Ring Holder ($19)

Chico's Pineapple Ring Holder $19 from Chico's Buy Now See more Chico's Rings

This pineapple mat will have everyone stopping at your door to take a photo for Instagram.

SunnyLife Pineapple Doormat ($35)

SunnyLife Pineapple Doormat $35 from loveculture.com Buy Now

If this blanket isn't Instagram goals, then we don't know what is.

Giant Pineapple Beach Blanket ($25)

Giant Pineapple Beach Blanket $25 from loveculture.com Buy Now