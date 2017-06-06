 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Queen Letizia Loves Zumba and 24 Other Little-Known Facts About the Royal
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
Summer
25 White Wine Sangrias to Keep You Cool All Summer Long
Selena Gomez
You Can't See the Best Thing About Selena Gomez's Denim Jacket: Its Price Tag
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Queen Letizia Loves Zumba and 24 Other Little-Known Facts About the Royal

She's the first commoner to become queen of Spain, and over the 12 years she's been part of the royal family, she has been through ups (the birth of the heir to the throne of Spain) and downs (personal tragedy, including the loss of her grandmother). As a journalist she saw war and terrorism firsthand, and as a royal she has finally won the approval of her people, juggling motherhood, philanthropic work, and redefining a monarchy that was only reinstated 38 years ago. It's been quite a journey, and there is certainly more to Queen Letizia than meets the eye. Scroll ahead for 25 little-known facts about her.

Related
The 1 Royal With Better Bling Than Kate Middleton — Seriously!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Things To KnowLatina CelebrityCelebrity FactsQueen LetiziaThe Royals
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Princess Beatrice
Your Simple Shoes Are Not on Par With Princess Beatrice's Embroidered Loafers
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Who Is Gal Gadot?
Gal Gadot
17 Badass Facts You Should Know About Literal Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
by Quinn Keaney
Jason Momoa With His Mom Pictures
Jason Momoa
by Kelsie Gibson
Did Princess Diana Have a Job Before Becoming a Royal?
The Royals
by Kelsie Gibson
Queen Letizia in Hugo Boss Red Dress May 2017
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Has a Secret For Mornings When You Can't Figure Out What to Wear
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds