You Can't See the Best Thing About Selena Gomez's Denim Jacket: Its Price Tag

Selena Gomez is one to often mix high and low fashion pieces and when she stopped to take photos with fans while in Toronto, Canada (ahem, her boyfriend's hometown), she was doing just that. How do we know? Because as soon as we saw the Instagram photos of her look, we knew we had to find out where her jacket was from, and we did.

The 24-year-old "Bad Liar" singer stepped out wearing a denim on denim casual look paired with a white turtleneck and white sneakers. While her jean jacket with shearling details at the collar looks like it could cost a fortune, it's only $110 and from Topshop. Shop it to really copy Selena or keep scrolling for more similar options.