You Can't See the Best Thing About Selena Gomez's Denim Jacket: Its Price Tag

Selena Gomez Denim Jacket May 2017

You Can't See the Best Thing About Selena Gomez's Denim Jacket: Its Price Tag

A post shared by George Popovic (@georgeepopovic) on

Selena Gomez is one to often mix high and low fashion pieces and when she stopped to take photos with fans while in Toronto, Canada (ahem, her boyfriend's hometown), she was doing just that. How do we know? Because as soon as we saw the Instagram photos of her look, we knew we had to find out where her jacket was from, and we did.

The 24-year-old "Bad Liar" singer stepped out wearing a denim on denim casual look paired with a white turtleneck and white sneakers. While her jean jacket with shearling details at the collar looks like it could cost a fortune, it's only $110 and from Topshop. Shop it to really copy Selena or keep scrolling for more similar options.

A post shared by George Popovic (@georgeepopovic) on

Shop Brands
Levi's · True Religion · Current/Elliott
Topshop Jackets
Moto borg western jacket
$110
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Jackets
Levi's
Faux Shearling & Cotton Denim Jacket
$157
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Levi's Fur Coats
Barneys New York Fur Coats
Ambush Women's Faux-Shearling-Lined Denim Jacket
$1,110
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Fur Coats
True Religion
Western Dusty Faux Shearling Collar Denim Jacket
$249 $87.15
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more True Religion Fur Coats
True Religion
Western Dusty Faux Shearling Collar Denim Jacket
$249 $119.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more True Religion Fur Coats
Current/Elliott
The Zip Hendric faux shearling-lined denim jacket
$348 $139.20
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Current/Elliott Fur Coats
