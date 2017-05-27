It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits

You might think of celebrities on perma-vacations like Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima when you're looking for swimsuit inspiration, but we're telling you right now that Selena Gomez's beach style is the most versatile of them all.

The singer, who, after a short hiatus, made an emotional return to the spotlight at the end of 2016 with her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards, chooses both sexy bikinis and practical one-pieces that flatter her curves and still manage to be comfortable. So if you're headed to a warm location this Spring or simply want to stock up for the Summer — it's never too early — look ahead for lots of inspiration from Selena.

