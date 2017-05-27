 Skip Nav
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits

You might think of celebrities on perma-vacations like Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima when you're looking for swimsuit inspiration, but we're telling you right now that Selena Gomez's beach style is the most versatile of them all.

The singer, who, after a short hiatus, made an emotional return to the spotlight at the end of 2016 with her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards, chooses both sexy bikinis and practical one-pieces that flatter her curves and still manage to be comfortable. So if you're headed to a warm location this Spring or simply want to stock up for the Summer — it's never too early — look ahead for lots of inspiration from Selena.

1 Chambray Bikini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Indigo Denim Button Nicole Bikini
$395
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear
Monsoon
Chambray Bandeau Bikini Top
$38 $19
from Monsoon
Buy Now See more Monsoon Two-Piece Swimwear
Seafolly
Deja Blue Hipster Bikini Bottom 8141520
$82 $35.10
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear
Seafolly
Deja Blue High Neck Tank Bikini Top 8141519
$61
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear
2 Off-the-Shoulder Bikini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Vix Paula Hermanny
Dots Off the Shoulder Top
$106
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Vix Paula Hermanny Swimwear
Polo Ralph Lauren
Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top
$60
from Ralph Lauren
Buy Now See more Polo Ralph Lauren Two-Piece Swimwear
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Bubble Striped Off the Shoulder Bikini Set
$400
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Mira Denim Flounce Bikini
$400
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear
Maaji
Boogie Wonderland Top
$72
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Maaji Swimwear
3 Hardware Bikini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear
Kisuii Women's Liz Bandeau Bikini Top
$130
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear
Proenza Schouler
Black V-Wire Bandeau Bikini
$365
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Two-Piece Swimwear
Pilyq
Tanzania Full Tie Side Bikini Bottom 8129770
$44
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Pilyq Two-Piece Swimwear
Red Carter
Tropical Ladder Square Hardware Bandeau Bikini Top 8124183
$51
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Red Carter Two-Piece Swimwear
Bikini Lab
Swimwear Solid Adjustable Hipster Bikini Bottom 8140364
$30 $15
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Bikini Lab Two-Piece Swimwear
Bikini Lab
Swimwear This Is The Remix! Bandeau Bikini Top 8140373
$36 $17.10
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Bikini Lab Two-Piece Swimwear
4 Black Halter Bikini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Boohoo
Peru Black Neon Strap Detail Triangle Bikini
$26
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear
Seafolly
All Sports Triangle Bikini Top
$92 $20.24
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear
Bikini Lab
Woven Triangle Bikini Top
$46
from Asos
Buy Now See more Bikini Lab Two-Piece Swimwear
Mikoh
Coral Bay Triangle Bikini Top
$118 $70.80
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mikoh Two-Piece Swimwear
5 Monokini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Kenneth Cole
Macrame Push-Up One Piece Swimsuit
$107 $79.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Petite Swimwear
Red Carter
Braided High Neck Monokini One-Piece
$155 $31
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Red Carter One-Piece Swimwear
Ale By Alessandra
Shell Yeah Macrame-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, Onyx
$170
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Ale By Alessandra One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto
Rick Rack Halter Monokini
$311
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto
Basics V-Neck Monokini Swimsuit
$327
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
6 Leaf-Print Bikini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Mara Hoffman
Leaf-print triangle bikini top
$100
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman
Leaf-print ruched back bikini briefs
$110
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
Dolce & Gabbana
banana leaf print balconette bikini top
$375
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Two-Piece Swimwear
South Beach
Leaf Print Balconette Bikini Top
$18
from Asos
Buy Now See more South Beach Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Graphic Leaf Tab Print Skinny Crop Bikini Top
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Stone Fox Swim
Swimwear Banana Leaf Namema Crop Bikini Top 8139912
$88
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
Stone Fox Swim
Swimwear Banana Leaf Indie Bikini Top 8139911
$94
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
Stone Fox Swim
Swimwear Banana Leaf Tucker Bikini Bottom 8139921
$79.20 $52.80
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
7 Bow Bikini
Bow Bikini
Image Source: FameFlynet
Norma Kamali
Johnny D Bandeau Bikini
$350
from Nancy Meyer
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali Two-Piece Swimwear
Melissa Odabash
Aruba Bandeau Bikini Top
$110 $77
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Lolli Winner Winner Bow Bandeau Or Halter Bikini Top
$85
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Kate Spade
Georgica Bow-Accented Bandeau Bikini Top
$90 $67.50
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Lolli Sunset Bow Bikini Top
$90
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Lolli Dreamy Bow Bikini Top
$98
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
8 Orange Bikini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Boohoo
Bora Bora Mix And Match Strappy Bikini Brief
$18 $9
from BooHoo
Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear
Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Sub bandeau bikini set
$159.70 $79.85
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Sub triangle bikini set
$178.21 $89.10
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Sub bandeau bikini set
$159.70 $79.85
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
REVOLVE Two-Piece Swimwear
MOEVA Lucille Bikini Set
$195
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Two-Piece Swimwear
9 Strapless Light Blue Bikini
Strapless Light Blue Bikini
Image Source: FameFlynet
Lisa Marie Fernandez
strapless bikini
$385 $192
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Women's Fashion
6pm.com Swimwear
Lolli Floaties Top
$89 $17.80
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more 6pm.com Swimwear
Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
Sub bikini set
$169.42
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear
L-Space
Bijoux Kael Bandeau Bikini Top
$84 $29.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more L-Space Two-Piece Swimwear
10 Yellow Triangle Bikini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Asos
Mix and Match Mesh Insert Micro Triangle Bikini Top
$15
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Heidi Klein
Cassis Rope Triangle Bikini
$270
from Nancy Meyer
Buy Now See more Heidi Klein Two-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped
The Lily Triangle Bikini Top
$88 $13.11
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
Intermix Two-Piece Swimwear
Gregor Pirouzi Daryl Triangle Bikini
$240
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Intermix Two-Piece Swimwear
Marysia Swim
Broadway Scalloped Triangle Bikini - Saffron
$284
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
11 Zebra-Print Bikini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Charlie by Matthew Zink
Bikinis
$261
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Charlie by Matthew Zink Two-Piece Swimwear
Twin-Set
Bikinis
$79
from yoox.com
Buy Now See more Twin-Set Two-Piece Swimwear
Vix
Zebra Seve bikini top
$132
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear
Vix
Zebra Carmel bikini briefs
$86
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear
Vix
Anita zebra-print triangle bikini top
$99
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear
Vix
Anita Zebra-print Bikini Briefs - Zebra print
$100
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear
12 Floral Bandeau Bikini

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Seafolly
Floral DD Balconette Bikini Top
$57
from Asos
Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear
Lepel
Miami Girls Bandeau Bikini Top B-G
$54
from Asos
Buy Now See more Lepel Two-Piece Swimwear
Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear
Kisuii Women's Aria Bandeau Bikini Top
$150
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos
Mix and Match Tropic Floral Print Square Bandeau Bikini Top
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Betsey Johnson
Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
$70
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Two-Piece Swimwear
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Piha Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
$33
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
13 White One-Piece
White One-Piece
Image Source: FameFlynet
shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear
Peixoto Flamingo Deep V One Piece
$110
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped
Claudia One Piece
$159
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear
Norma Kamali
Slip Mio Swimsuit
$150 $105
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear
Melissa Odabash
Dominica Belted Halteneck Swimsuit - White
$240
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash One-Piece Swimwear
Marysia Swim
Mott One Piece
$334
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto
Round Neck Swimsuit
$219
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
Nasty Gal
Alina Swimsuit - White
$78
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal One-Piece Swimwear
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsSummer FashionSelena GomezSwimsuitGet The LookSummerShoppingBikini
Shop Story
Read Story
