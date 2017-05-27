5/27/17 5/27/17 POPSUGAR Latina Selena Gomez Selena Gomez's Sexiest Swimsuits It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits May 27, 2017 by Vivian Nunez 624 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You might think of celebrities on perma-vacations like Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima when you're looking for swimsuit inspiration, but we're telling you right now that Selena Gomez's beach style is the most versatile of them all. The singer, who, after a short hiatus, made an emotional return to the spotlight at the end of 2016 with her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards, chooses both sexy bikinis and practical one-pieces that flatter her curves and still manage to be comfortable. So if you're headed to a warm location this Spring or simply want to stock up for the Summer — it's never too early — look ahead for lots of inspiration from Selena. Shop Brands Lisa Marie Fernandez · Monsoon · Seafolly · Vix Paula Hermanny · Polo Ralph Lauren · Maaji · Proenza Schouler · Pilyq · Red Carter · Bikini Lab · Boohoo · Mikoh · Kenneth Cole · Ale By Alessandra · Karla Colletto · Mara Hoffman · Dolce & Gabbana · South Beach · Asos · Stone Fox Swim · Norma Kamali · Melissa Odabash · Kate Spade · L-Space · Heidi Klein · Solid & Striped · Marysia Swim · Charlie by Matthew Zink · Twin-Set · Vix · Lepel · Betsey Johnson · Nasty Gal 1 Chambray Bikini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 22, 2016 at 11:56am PDT Lisa Marie Fernandez Indigo Denim Button Nicole Bikini $395 from Avenue32 Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear Monsoon Chambray Bandeau Bikini Top $38 $19 from Monsoon Buy Now See more Monsoon Two-Piece Swimwear Seafolly Deja Blue Hipster Bikini Bottom 8141520 $82 $35.10 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear Seafolly Deja Blue High Neck Tank Bikini Top 8141519 $61 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear 2 Off-the-Shoulder Bikini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 23, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT Vix Paula Hermanny Dots Off the Shoulder Top $106 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Vix Paula Hermanny Swimwear Polo Ralph Lauren Off-the-Shoulder Bikini Top $60 from Ralph Lauren Buy Now See more Polo Ralph Lauren Two-Piece Swimwear Lisa Marie Fernandez Bubble Striped Off the Shoulder Bikini Set $400 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear Lisa Marie Fernandez Mira Denim Flounce Bikini $400 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear Maaji Boogie Wonderland Top $72 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Maaji Swimwear 3 Hardware Bikini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 2, 2016 at 8:31am PST Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear Kisuii Women's Liz Bandeau Bikini Top $130 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear Proenza Schouler Black V-Wire Bandeau Bikini $365 from SSENSE Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Two-Piece Swimwear Pilyq Tanzania Full Tie Side Bikini Bottom 8129770 $44 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Pilyq Two-Piece Swimwear Red Carter Tropical Ladder Square Hardware Bandeau Bikini Top 8124183 $51 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Red Carter Two-Piece Swimwear Bikini Lab Swimwear Solid Adjustable Hipster Bikini Bottom 8140364 $30 $15 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Bikini Lab Two-Piece Swimwear Bikini Lab Swimwear This Is The Remix! Bandeau Bikini Top 8140373 $36 $17.10 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Bikini Lab Two-Piece Swimwear 4 Black Halter Bikini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Dec 16, 2015 at 8:43pm PST Boohoo Peru Black Neon Strap Detail Triangle Bikini $26 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear Seafolly All Sports Triangle Bikini Top $92 $20.24 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear Bikini Lab Woven Triangle Bikini Top $46 from Asos Buy Now See more Bikini Lab Two-Piece Swimwear Mikoh Coral Bay Triangle Bikini Top $118 $70.80 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mikoh Two-Piece Swimwear 5 Monokini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 16, 2015 at 5:39pm PDT Kenneth Cole Macrame Push-Up One Piece Swimsuit $107 $79.99 from Macy's Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Petite Swimwear Red Carter Braided High Neck Monokini One-Piece $155 $31 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Red Carter One-Piece Swimwear Ale By Alessandra Shell Yeah Macrame-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, Onyx $170 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Ale By Alessandra One-Piece Swimwear Karla Colletto Rick Rack Halter Monokini $311 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear Karla Colletto Basics V-Neck Monokini Swimsuit $327 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear 6 Leaf-Print Bikini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 11, 2013 at 10:43pm PDT Mara Hoffman Leaf-print triangle bikini top $100 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear Mara Hoffman Leaf-print ruched back bikini briefs $110 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear Dolce & Gabbana banana leaf print balconette bikini top $375 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Two-Piece Swimwear South Beach Leaf Print Balconette Bikini Top $18 from Asos Buy Now See more South Beach Two-Piece Swimwear Asos Graphic Leaf Tab Print Skinny Crop Bikini Top $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Stone Fox Swim Swimwear Banana Leaf Namema Crop Bikini Top 8139912 $88 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear Stone Fox Swim Swimwear Banana Leaf Indie Bikini Top 8139911 $94 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear Stone Fox Swim Swimwear Banana Leaf Tucker Bikini Bottom 8139921 $79.20 $52.80 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Stone Fox Swim Two-Piece Swimwear 7 Bow Bikini Image Source: FameFlynet Norma Kamali Johnny D Bandeau Bikini $350 from Nancy Meyer Buy Now See more Norma Kamali Two-Piece Swimwear Melissa Odabash Aruba Bandeau Bikini Top $110 $77 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash Two-Piece Swimwear Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Lolli Winner Winner Bow Bandeau Or Halter Bikini Top $85 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Kate Spade Georgica Bow-Accented Bandeau Bikini Top $90 $67.50 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more Kate Spade Two-Piece Swimwear Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Lolli Sunset Bow Bikini Top $90 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Lolli Dreamy Bow Bikini Top $98 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear 8 Orange Bikini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 23, 2014 at 4:37pm PDT Boohoo Bora Bora Mix And Match Strappy Bikini Brief $18 $9 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Sub bandeau bikini set $159.70 $79.85 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Sub triangle bikini set $178.21 $89.10 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Sub bandeau bikini set $159.70 $79.85 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear REVOLVE Two-Piece Swimwear MOEVA Lucille Bikini Set $195 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more REVOLVE Two-Piece Swimwear 9 Strapless Light Blue Bikini Image Source: FameFlynet Lisa Marie Fernandez strapless bikini $385 $192 from The Webster Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Women's Fashion 6pm.com Swimwear Lolli Floaties Top $89 $17.80 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more 6pm.com Swimwear Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear Sub bikini set $169.42 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear L-Space Bijoux Kael Bandeau Bikini Top $84 $29.99 from Off 5th Buy Now See more L-Space Two-Piece Swimwear 10 Yellow Triangle Bikini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 20, 2014 at 7:53pm PDT Asos Mix and Match Mesh Insert Micro Triangle Bikini Top $15 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Heidi Klein Cassis Rope Triangle Bikini $270 from Nancy Meyer Buy Now See more Heidi Klein Two-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped The Lily Triangle Bikini Top $88 $13.11 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear Intermix Two-Piece Swimwear Gregor Pirouzi Daryl Triangle Bikini $240 from Intermix Buy Now See more Intermix Two-Piece Swimwear Marysia Swim Broadway Scalloped Triangle Bikini - Saffron $284 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear 11 Zebra-Print Bikini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 28, 2013 at 1:16pm PDT Charlie by Matthew Zink Bikinis $261 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Charlie by Matthew Zink Two-Piece Swimwear Twin-Set Bikinis $79 from yoox.com Buy Now See more Twin-Set Two-Piece Swimwear Vix Zebra Seve bikini top $132 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear Vix Zebra Carmel bikini briefs $86 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear Vix Anita zebra-print triangle bikini top $99 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear Vix Anita Zebra-print Bikini Briefs - Zebra print $100 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Vix Two-Piece Swimwear 12 Floral Bandeau Bikini A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 23, 2015 at 8:50am PDT Seafolly Floral DD Balconette Bikini Top $57 from Asos Buy Now See more Seafolly Two-Piece Swimwear Lepel Miami Girls Bandeau Bikini Top B-G $54 from Asos Buy Now See more Lepel Two-Piece Swimwear Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear Kisuii Women's Aria Bandeau Bikini Top $150 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear Asos Mix and Match Tropic Floral Print Square Bandeau Bikini Top $19 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Betsey Johnson Floral Bandeau Bikini Top $70 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Two-Piece Swimwear Asos Two-Piece Swimwear Piha Floral Bandeau Bikini Top $33 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear 13 White One-Piece Image Source: FameFlynet shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear Peixoto Flamingo Deep V One Piece $110 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com One-Piece Swimwear Solid & Striped Claudia One Piece $159 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear Norma Kamali Slip Mio Swimsuit $150 $105 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Norma Kamali One-Piece Swimwear Melissa Odabash Dominica Belted Halteneck Swimsuit - White $240 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Melissa Odabash One-Piece Swimwear Marysia Swim Mott One Piece $334 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Marysia Swim One-Piece Swimwear Karla Colletto Round Neck Swimsuit $219 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear Nasty Gal Alina Swimsuit - White $78 from Nasty Gal Buy Now See more Nasty Gal One-Piece Swimwear