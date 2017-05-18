10 Selena Makeup Tutorials That Will Leave You in Awe

Selena always had a classic look: bold eyebrows, a red lip, and bangs. Her sister, Suzette, has said that Selena loved doing her own hair and makeup. "Even when Selena didn't have [makeup] on, when we were on the road, and we'd stop to eat, she'd always put her sunglasses on, and always have lipstick on," she said in an interview in 2016. It's no surprise that her iconic beauty looks are still being replicated over a decade after her death — check out this roundup of women who paid tribute to the late Tejana singer's signature look by re-creating it and showing us how it's done.