10 Selena Makeup Tutorials That Will Leave You in Awe
Latina Living
13 Words in Spanish That Don't Have an English Equivalent — So Frustrating!
Elsa Pataky
11 Reasons to Follow Elsa Pataky on Instagram — Chris Hemsworth Is 1 of Them
Jennifer Lopez
Who Is Jennifer Lopez's Ultimate Girl-Crush? Her "Lil Coconut," Emme
10 Selena Makeup Tutorials That Will Leave You in Awe

Selena always had a classic look: bold eyebrows, a red lip, and bangs. Her sister, Suzette, has said that Selena loved doing her own hair and makeup. "Even when Selena didn't have [makeup] on, when we were on the road, and we'd stop to eat, she'd always put her sunglasses on, and always have lipstick on," she said in an interview in 2016. It's no surprise that her iconic beauty looks are still being replicated over a decade after her death — check out this roundup of women who paid tribute to the late Tejana singer's signature look by re-creating it and showing us how it's done.

See All 13 Products From MAC's Selena Collection Before Heading to the Store

