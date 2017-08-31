50 of the Sexiest Latinas in Hollywood

Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Mendes — that's just a few names that come to mind as some of the sexiest women to have ever walked this planet; and, yes, they all just happen to be Latina.

These stars' level of sexy is out of this world, so you will need to be seated before you start scrolling through our list of the hottest Latinas on the spotlight. It is that intense. No, we're not exaggerating.

But before you get it all wrong. These celebrities are not all sex appeal. They work hard and have paved their way in Hollywood through major achievements in film, music, and even behind the scenes as producers and directors. You'll see what we mean.