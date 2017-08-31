 Skip Nav
50 of the Sexiest Latinas in Hollywood
50 of the Sexiest Latinas in Hollywood

Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Mendes — that's just a few names that come to mind as some of the sexiest women to have ever walked this planet; and, yes, they all just happen to be Latina.

These stars' level of sexy is out of this world, so you will need to be seated before you start scrolling through our list of the hottest Latinas on the spotlight. It is that intense. No, we're not exaggerating.

But before you get it all wrong. These celebrities are not all sex appeal. They work hard and have paved their way in Hollywood through major achievements in film, music, and even behind the scenes as producers and directors. You'll see what we mean.

Cameron Diaz
Alexa PenaVega
Genesis Rodriguez
Lais Ribeiro
Roselyn Sanchez
Alexis Bledel
Mariah Carey
Gina Rodriguez
Gisele Bündchen
Elsa Pataky
Becky G
Odette Annable
Shakira
Aimee Carrero
Diane Guerrero
Adrienne Bailon
Ana de Armas
La La Anthony
Selenis Leyva
Eiza Gonzalez
Ally Brooke Hernandez
Jackie Cruz
Eva Longoria
Emeraude Toubia
Rosario Dawson
Jessica Alba
Lauren Jauregui
Dascha Polanco
Victoria Justice
America Ferrera
Jennifer Lopez
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds