Remember That Time Sofia Vergara Ate a PB&J at the Emmys and Became Your Favorite Person

The Emmy Awards are long, and Sofia Vergara is going to take any chance she has to get a little snack in. That's why, at last year's ceremony when host Jimmy Kimmel started handing out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, she reached for one and started eating it without skipping a beat — she even chased the PB&J with an apple juice box.

You might already know this isn't the first time the Modern Family star was spotted eating at the Emmys. Back in 2015, Sofia was caught chomping on popcorn as Jon Hamm made his acceptance speech for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in Mad Men. The video quickly went viral, with Sofia posting a photo of her snack on Instagram.

This time, the internet was, once again, quick to declare their love for Sofia and her eating habits. (It must be noted Sofia shared a snap of a burger feast ahead of the red carpet, where she wore a formfitting Atelier Versace gown.) Check out some of the best reactions below.

Image Source: ABC
