23 Vegetarian Recipes That Are the Answer to Your Meatless Prayers
100 Traditional Baby Boy Names in Spanish You'll Just Love
10 Latina Beauty Bloggers You Need to Follow Right Now
Every Single Hilariously Silly Sofia Vergara and Ellen DeGeneres Moment

From the first time Sofia Vergara made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010 and all the way to her most recent visit, the pair have spent the majority of their time together laughing at some irreverent thing said by the sexy Modern Family actress or playing silly on camera.

Sofia knows just how to push Ellen's buttons and create a comedic moment like no other guest on her show can — making fun of her accent, asking Ellen to treat her better and shower her with presents, and lending herself for funny skits. Keep scrolling to see every single hilarious moment they've shared on the show.

