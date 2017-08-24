13 Words in Spanish That Don't Have an English Equivalent — So Frustrating!

If you're a Spanish speaker, you probably find yourself at a literal loss for words often. There are just so many times when you know a Spanish term (just a few letters put together) can perfectly describe what you're feeling, but no matter how much you rack your brain to find the English version, you come out with nothing — or a very long and complicated sentence that simply doesn't feel right. It's not your fault! We've come up with just 13 commonly used Spanish terms that don't quite translate into English, making for frustration and the need for Spanglish. Scroll ahead to find our list.

