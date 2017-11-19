 Skip Nav
7 Hilarious Things That Will Probably Happen at Thanksgiving With Your Family

Thanksgiving is the beginning of the holiday season and also of some of the best family reunions and parties of the year! While Sundays at abuela's are most likely a thing if you live close to your relatives, there's a special atmosphere that official holidays add into the mix. The great thing is that, even though other things change — boyfriends come and go — certain traditions stay the same, like the pernil next to the turkey, and the guarantee that there will be an abundance of cocktails (pisco sours if you're Peruvian, coquitos if you're Puerto Rican, margaritas if you're Mexican). All these great elements and a fair share of comedic encounters make up the seven stages of Thanksgiving with your Latin family.

Being Ready by 3 p.m. Means Different Things to Different People.
Figuring Out Who’s Going With Who Is an Art Form.
The Smell Is Like a Yellow Brick Road to the Most Delicious Thanksgiving Dinner.
When All You Want is a Drink, but You Have to Say Hi to the ENTIRE Family First.
Dinner Is Had in Like 4 Different Rooms in the House.
You Know the Night Has Hit Its Peak When the One Tío Starts Singing.
Leaving Takes Another Hour Because Leftovers and Goodbyes.
