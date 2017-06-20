11 Things You'll Only Understand If You Are a Single Latina

I'm in a relationship now and it's been pretty amazing, but I think the reason it's been so good is because I got to know myself (and my family) while I was single. My time flying solo taught me how family dynamics change as you change (and how that's OK) and how to be excited about spending time with myself (and how that's OK). It made family parties a great time to bond with my little cousins (out of necessity) . . . but I'm grateful. Being single really isn't as bad as your abuela and tía make it out to be.

If you're in the thick of singledom, stay strong. Just know you're not the only one going through the 11 struggles ahead.

