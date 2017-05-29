20 Songs That Will Get You Pumped to Break a Sweat This Summer

It's time to get that body all snatched up and ready for the beach. We are hooking you up with the ultimate playlist to get your heart rate going and the sweat streaming down your face. Working out to these songs will get you in the mood to keep going even when you want to give up. The upbeat tempo of the tracks is all you need to stay motivated — plus, adding a little dance break in between moves will keep the calories burning. Get ready to get your heart rate pumping by listening to Enrique Iglesias, Daddy Yankee, and many more.



