7 Dangerous Sunscreen Mistakes Not to Make This Summer

You know about sunscreen, of course. You walk down the aisles full of them in the supermarket. You see the commercials. You read about new formulas when they launch. Maybe you're still making excuses not to wear it every day or maybe you're following the rules and slathering on SPF without fail. But are you confident you're doing the best you can to protect your skin?

With an increase of 20 percent in melanoma cases among Hispanics in the past two decades, it sounds like Latinas might be making more mistakes that we think we are. Keep scrolling to find out what the most common blunders are and how to avoid them from Flor Mayoral, MD, a dermatologist and L'Oréal Paris ambassador.