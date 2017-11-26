Sweet Spanish Lottery Christmas Ad
This Beautiful Spanish Lottery Christmas Ad Will Leave You in Tears
The Spanish Lottery brought holiday cheer into our lives with its enchanting Christmas ad back in December 2015, and even a year later we can barely contain all of the feelings. There are no spoken words in the three-minute-long animated short, but even though the main character Justino, who works in a mannequin factory, doesn't say a word, you know something beautiful is happening thanks to the Pixar-worthy animation and powerful music composed by Ludovico Einaudi. Grab a box of tissues and watch Justino receive the gift of a lifetime above.