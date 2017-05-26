29 Telenovelas to Add to Your Netflix Queue Right Now

Gone are the days when you had to remember to put a blank tape in your VHS player to record your nightly novelas. Now you can DVR them and, even better, stream some of your favorites on Netflix — with English subtitles.

Whether you're in the mood for an oldie but goodie (Thalia's María la del Barrio, perhaps?) or a relatively recent drama (the ever popular El Hotel de los Secretos), Netflix has a surprising amount of Spanish-language TV at your binge-watching disposal.

Ready to set up camp? Prepare your queue, and keep scrolling for a list of shows you should add ASAP.

— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

