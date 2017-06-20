14 Things Latinas Are Really (Like REALLY) Tired of Hearing

I grew up having a long list of stereotypes foisted upon me simply because I was Latina. The assumptions made about my personality or what my life goals should be were annoying at best, and insulting at worst. So, putting together a list of pretty ridiculous things that have been said to me was an unfortunately easy task to complete. From people describing me as "spicy" to questioning me about my family, here are some phrases I'd be happy to never hear again — you might agree.





