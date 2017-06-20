 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
14 Things Latinas Are Really (Like REALLY) Tired of Hearing
Summer Style
100 Easy and Breezy Summer Outfit Ideas
Ricky Martin
30+ Photos Proving Ricky Martin Only Gets Better With Age
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Has the Mixer You Need to Make Jalapeño Margaritas This Summer
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
14 Things Latinas Are Really (Like REALLY) Tired of Hearing

I grew up having a long list of stereotypes foisted upon me simply because I was Latina. The assumptions made about my personality or what my life goals should be were annoying at best, and insulting at worst. So, putting together a list of pretty ridiculous things that have been said to me was an unfortunately easy task to complete. From people describing me as "spicy" to questioning me about my family, here are some phrases I'd be happy to never hear again — you might agree.

Related
8 Awesome Perks of Being Bilingual

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina LivingGifsHumor
Join The Conversation
Humor
If You're Bilingual, You Know These Scenarios Can Only Be Dealt With in Spanish
by Celia Fernandez
Things Wedding Guests Hate
Humor
30 Things That Drive Wedding Guests CRAZY
by Hilary White
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Latina Women Who Made History
Pioneering Women
by Vivian Nunez
Latina Bloggers With Their Own Brand
Latina Living
7 Latina Fashion Bloggers Who Created Their Own Brands
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds